Clara Silva, a 6-foot-6 center from Portugal, announced on Instagram on Sunday that she has verbally committed to the Virginia Tech women’s basketball program.

The 17-year-old Silva played for Portugal in the FIBA under-18 European Championships in July. She averaged 18.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in seven games.

She averaged 9.8 points and 6.6 rebounds in 28 games for Unicaja Baloncesto in Spain last season.

Silva becomes the third member of coach Kenny Brooks’ 2023-24 recruiting class, joining Lexi Blue, who committed in July, and Myah Hazelton, who committed last year.

— Mark Berman

MEN’S SOCCER

Long Island 4, VMI 0Andre Puente, Emil Jaaskelainen, Ben Assane Fall and Papa Sow scored in the second half to give the Sharks (3-1) a win over the Keydets (1-3) on Monday in Garden City, N.Y.

Virginia Tech 1, Davidson 1Virginia Tech freshman Marcos Escoe scored on a header in the 62nd minute to give the Hokies (0-2-2) a tie against the Wildcats (1-0-1) on Sunday in Blacksburg.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

No. 12 UVa 4, VCU 1Meredith McDermott, Maggie Cagle, Talia Staude and Allie Ross scored in the first half to give the Cavaliers (5-0-1) a win over the Rams (1-3-2) on Sunday in Charlottesville.

Virginia Tech 1, Charlotte 1Virginia Tech’s Samantha DeGuzman scored in the first half as the Hokies (2-1-3) tied the host 49ers (2-2-2) on Sunday.

Macey Bader tied the game in the 87th minute.

Radford 5, Hampton 0Ava Kertgate scored two goals to lead the host Highlanders (3-2-1) past the Pirates (1-5) on Sunday.

Radford’s Lexi Radvanyi had three saves.

Ferrum 6, Pfeiffer 1Ashlynn Mitcham scored three goals to lead the Panthers (2-0) past Pfeiffer (0-2) on Sunday in Misenheimer, N.C.

Mitcham became the first Ferrum women’s soccer player to record a hat trick in four years.

Hollins 7, Gallaudet 1Eveli Lemus-Arriaga, Anna Starman and Faith Falter each scored three goals to lead Hollins (1-1) past Gallaudet (0-2) on Sunday in Washington.

Hollins snapped a 29-match losing streak. It was the team’s first win since an October 2019 victory over Sweet Briar.

It was also the first win as a college coach for third-year Hollins coach Kat Van Orden.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 6 UVa 6, Temple 0Daniela Mendez-Trendler scored two goals to lead the Cavaliers (3-1) past the Owls (2-2) on Sunday in Philadelphia.

MEN’S GOLF

James helps U.S.

win Walker CupUVa’s Ben James helped the U.S. team rally past the Great Britain & Ireland team and win the Walker Cup at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. The U.S. trailed by three points entering Sunday’s second and final day of action. But the Americans wound up winning 14 1/2 to 11 1/2.

The Americans won three of the four Sunday morning foursomes. James and Tennessee’s Caleb Surratt won their match 2 and 1.

On Sunday afternoon, the U.S. won six of the 10 singles matches and halved two of the others. James lost his singles match.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

North Cross 51,

St. James (Md.) 6Brock Miles threw four touchdown passes Saturday to lead the Raiders (2-0) to a win in Hagerstown, Md.

Ja’Heil Hart had two TD catches. Kam Johnson caught a TD pass and added a rushing score. Xavier Mitchell returned an interception for a touchdown.