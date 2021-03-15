Virginia Tech women's basketball ends NCAA tournament drought

The drought is over.
As expected, the Virginia Tech women's basketball team received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament Monday night for the first time in 15 years.
"It's a great night. We'll always remember it," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said in a phone interview. "Everybody just erupted because I think there was a lot of nervous energy as it got closer and closer to the end [of the announcement].
"It was surreal. You envision it a lot. … But to actually see it, … the emotion just takes over."
Seventh-seeded Virginia Tech (14-9) will face 10th-seeded Marquette (19-6) at noon Sunday in a first-round game that will air on ESPNU.
"This will be my seventh time going to the NCAA tournament; it's the highest seed I've ever been," said Brooks, who steered James Madison to six NCAA appearances before taking the Tech job in 2016. "We're going to have a really good opponent in Marquette. … But to be a seventh seed, that seems monumental for our program."
The selection show aired on ESPN. The Hokies had to sweat it out before their school's name was called; Tech was among the final four teams to be announced on the program.
"Oh my gosh," Brooks said. "You feel like your body of work, your resume, is good enough. … But you just never know. They got to the bottom and my stomach was twisting in a way that I've never felt it be twisted before.
"It had you second-guessing yourself a little bit as that last bracket was being revealed.
"The calmest, coolest kid we've got on the team, Azana Baines, I asked her before it all started, 'Are you nervous?’ She said, 'For what?’ And by that last bracket, that last reveal, she said, 'Man, I'm getting a little nervous.’"
The Hokies are in the 64-team field for the first time since 2006, when Beth Dunkenberger was the squad's coach.
The entire tournament will be held in San Antonio, Texas, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The four regions have been named after San Antonio landmarks. Tech is in the River Walk Region.
If Tech wins Sunday, it will face second-seeded Baylor (25-2) or 15th-seeded Jackson State (18-5) in the second round.
The Hokies, who boast All-ACC first-team picks Aisha Sheppard and Elizabeth Kitley, finished seventh in the ACC standings with an 8-8 league mark. They beat Miami in the second round of the ACC tournament before falling to North Carolina State in the quarterfinals.
Tech went 21-9 overall and tied for fourth place in the ACC with an 11-7 league mark last season, finishing with a winning ACC record for the first time. The Hokies were a safe bet to make the 2020 NCAA tournament, but the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic and no bids were handed out.
"Last year would've been monumental for us … to get over the hump," Brooks said. "It would've been very special for me because of the close bond that I had with the seniors we had last year. … To know the feeling of disappointment, to know that they did the work and not to be able to get there, we didn't verbally say we're dedicating the season to those kids, but we always had them in mind.
"It was a sense of pride [Monday] when we were able to hear our name called."
The Hokies won a school-record six straight ACC games this season. The streak began with an overtime win over N.C. State, which was unbeaten and ranked No. 2 in the country at that time. The Wolfpack reaped a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time Monday.
This is the 10th NCAA tournament bid in Tech's history.
Marquette, which is in the field for the fourth straight time, and Tech have never met before.
The Golden Eagles finished second in the Big East standings with a 14-4 league mark. The Golden Eagles fell 73-39 to Connecticut in the Big East final.
Tech and N.C. State are among eight ACC teams in the field, including Wake Forest, which is steered by William Byrd graduate Jen Hoover. But Notre Dame was left out.
Virginia Tech is one of two teams from the commonwealth in the field. Atlantic 10 champ VCU is a No. 13 seed and will face fourth-seeded Indiana in the first round.