Virginia Tech women's basketball ends NCAA tournament drought

"Last year would've been monumental for us … to get over the hump," Brooks said. "It would've been very special for me because of the close bond that I had with the seniors we had last year. … To know the feeling of disappointment, to know that they did the work and not to be able to get there, we didn't verbally say we're dedicating the season to those kids, but we always had them in mind.

"It was a sense of pride [Monday] when we were able to hear our name called."

The Hokies won a school-record six straight ACC games this season. The streak began with an overtime win over N.C. State, which was unbeaten and ranked No. 2 in the country at that time. The Wolfpack reaped a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time Monday.

This is the 10th NCAA tournament bid in Tech's history.

Marquette, which is in the field for the fourth straight time, and Tech have never met before.

The Golden Eagles finished second in the Big East standings with a 14-4 league mark. The Golden Eagles fell 73-39 to Connecticut in the Big East final.

Tech and N.C. State are among eight ACC teams in the field, including Wake Forest, which is steered by William Byrd graduate Jen Hoover. But Notre Dame was left out.