Virginia Tech women's basketball features plenty of scorers

The Hokies, who lost to Baylor 90-48 in the second round of the NCAAs, will also be counting upon two talented newcomers.

Forward/guard Emily Lytle, a sixth-year senior, led Liberty in scoring (14.7 ppg) and made the All-Atlantic Sun first team last season. Point guard Kayana Traylor led Purdue in scoring (15.0 ppg) as a junior last season, when she made the All-Big Ten second team.

"The depth that we've added this year will help a lot because when we played Baylor, we really didn't have that and we were just tired at that point, honestly, because we'd been playing 30-plus minutes every single game," Kitley said. "So I think not having to do that this year is going to help a lot.

"Having all five starters back and having the additions that we have, we just feel like we're in a really special position this year. There's no team that we're scared of."

Tech went 15-10 overall and 8-8 in ACC play last year, when it made the NCAAs for the first time in 15 years.

The Hokies have Sweet 16 ambitions this season, so they want to reap a better seed in the NCAAs than they got last year [No. 7].