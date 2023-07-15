The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team will not be facing one of its fellow national heavyweights in the Cayman Islands Classic.

The previously announced eight-team field for the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic features UConn, UCLA and LSU, but the Hokies won’t be matched up with any of those three powers in the November event.

Instead, 2023 Final Four participant Virginia Tech will play 2023 WNIT champ Kansas and 2023 WNIT participant Tulane.

The Cayman Islands Classic, which will be held Nov. 24-25, does not have a tournament format. Each team will play two predetermined foes.

The Cayman Islands Classic has not yet announced the pairings. But The Roanoke Times obtained the contract for that event from Virginia Tech on Friday, and Tech’s two foes for the event were listed in the contract.

So there will be no showdown with 2023 Sweet 16 participant and 11-time NCAA champ UConn. The Huskies were ranked No. 2 in ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early Top 25” in May, with the Hokies ranked No. 9.

Nor will there be a duel with 2023 Sweet 16 participant UCLA, which was ranked No. 4 in ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early Top 25.”

There also won’t be a Cayman Islands showdown with defending NCAA champ LSU, although that is no surprise. Once it was announced last month that Virginia Tech would visit LSU in the ACC-SEC Challenge on Nov. 30 for a Final Four rematch, it became a safe bet that those two teams would not also be meeting in the Cayman Islands. LSU was ranked No. 1 by ESPN last month.

Tech’s contract with Caymax Sports for the Cayman Islands Classic was dated Feb. 6 — meaning the Cayman Islands Classic, had it wanted to, could have matched up LSU and Tech before the ACC-SEC Challenge did so.

But the Feb. 6 date also means Tech’s Cayman Islands foes were determined before the Hokies won the 2023 ACC tournament and advanced to the 2023 Final Four.

A game with Kansas might wind up looking good on Tech’s resume next season.

Kansas went 25-11 overall and 9-9 in Big 12 play last season. The Jayhawks beat Columbia in the WNIT title game. Four starters are back, including All-Big 12 first-team picks Taiyanna Jackson (15.2 ppg, 12.7 rpg) and Zakiyah Franklin (15.7 ppg).

Kansas made the NCAAs in 2022, losing in the second round.

Tulane returns two starters from a team that went 18-14 overall and 7-9 in American Athletic Conference play last season. The Green Wave lost at Auburn in the first round of the WNIT.

Tulane last made the NCAAs in 2015. Tulane is steered by Lisa Stockton, whose first head-coaching job was at Greensboro College in the old Dixie Conference (now known as the USA South).

The Cayman Islands field, which was announced in April, also includes 2023 WNIT participant Niagara (whose team includes Patrick Henry graduate Shelby Fiddler) and Virginia.

While Tech’s contract with Charlotte Sports Events calls for Tech to be paid $150,000 for its November duel with fellow Final Four participant Iowa in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Cayman Islands Classic will not be a big payday for Tech.

In fact, the Cayman Islands contract does not call for the event organizers to pay Tech anything, other than providing $1,000 towards a Thanksgiving meal. Event organizers will also provide the Tech traveling party with tournament gifts and with 50 tickets to each of the Hokies’ two games.

But the contract does call for Tech to pay for four nights in a hotel for an official traveling party of at least 30 people. If the traveling party is 30-34 people, Tech is required to spend $1,875 per person for a double-occupancy room and $2,600 per person for a single-occupancy room. For each person in the traveling party beyond 34 people, Tech is required to spend $2,075 per person for a double-occupancy room and $2,800 per person for a single-occupancy room.

That adds up to a minimum of $56,250.

The contract states that those Tech payments are not only for four nights in a hotel but also to help pay for the event organizers’ responsibilities, such as ground transportation for the team.

The contract does not include airfare, meals or sightseeing excursions, so those expenses will be coming out of Tech’s wallet.

The contract did not reveal the full pairings for the event — only Tech’s foes.