BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team reached new heights last season.

After eyeing his players in summer workouts and on an overseas trip, coach Kenny Brooks is feeling pretty good about the new edition of the Hokies as well.

Tech returns starters Elizabeth Kitley, Georgia Amoore and Cayla King from a team that won the ACC tournament and advanced to the Final Four. Brooks has added three transfers and four scholarship freshmen.

“We’re very talented. We’re more talented than we were in years past,” Brooks said this week. “We’re deeper.

“We’ve got shooters galore. We’ve got depth in the post. … We just don’t have the experience with each other. But I liked what I saw.”

The Hokies took a trip to Greece from Aug. 9-16. They visited the Acropolis and the Parthenon and enjoyed a cruise on the Aegean Sea. They also recorded two lopsided wins in exhibition games against a Greek “all-star” team.

“It was a beautiful trip,” Brooks said. “The scenery was wonderful. The educational piece of it was terrific.

“But then we also bonded. … They really got to know each other.

“The competition wasn’t great, but we really got to see some of the new kids perform.

“It’s going to be the start of something that’s going to be special and help us develop into who we’re going to be this year.”

Brooks did not play Kitley and Amoore in the exhibitions. King played sparingly.

“We expect to be in it for the long haul this year,” Brooks said. “Any kind of rest I can give them [helps], especially with those three having the ability to play professionally next year — they’re going to go right from our season to another season.”

The trip was a win even before those exhibitions were played.

“It was kind of a recruiting tool, in a sense, to get some of the transfers in but also re-recruiting your kids,” Brooks said. “Liz and Cayla had an opportunity go pro, … and the Greece trip was very enticing. I’m not saying it’s the reason [they stayed], but I think it factored in.”

Tech must replace starters Taylor Soule and Kayana Traylor, as well as top reserve D’asia Gregg.

“Just because you might have a team that on paper could be better than the team the year before doesn’t mean you’re going to have the same results. But we have the capabilities,” Brooks said. “Where we lose Taylor Soule and Kayana Traylor and D’asia, … we have some kids that are ready to step into those roles that may be even more talented in some areas. But what they lack is that chemistry that we’ve had. It’s something we have to build.”

Rose Micheaux, a 6-foot-2 junior forward, averaged 13.8 points and 7.9 rebounds for Minnesota last season. She earned All-Big Ten honorable mention. Micheaux had 19 points and 11 rebounds in the first game in Greece and had 16 points in the second game.

“She doesn’t back down from contact,” Brooks said. “She’s a skilled player who’s totally relied on her strength and now we’re trying to teach her how to play a little bit in space. … She played [center] mostly at Minnesota. Obviously she’s going to have to switch over to play [power forward].”

Matilda Ekh averaged 11.8 points and sank 69 3-pointers for Michigan State last season, when she earned All-Big Ten honorable mention. The junior guard/forward had 10 points in the first game in Greece and 12 points in the second game.

“Matilda is as good a shooter as I’ve ever seen,” Brooks said.

Graduate transfer Olivia Summiel averaged 7.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for Wake Forest last season. The guard/forward had 20 points and 14 rebounds in the first game in Greece and 10 points in the second game.

“She shoots the basketball a lot better than I remember [from her Wake career],” Brooks said. “She’s going to be a tremendous addition.”

Freshman guard/forward Carys Baker was rated the No. 58 high school senior in the nation by ESPN. She had 14 points in the first game in Greece and had 24 points and seven 3-pointers in the second game.

“She’s already ahead of the game, understanding how to get her shot off,” Brooks said.

Freshman point guard Mackenzie Nelson was rated the No. 65 high school senior in the country by ESPN.

“I don’t know when her impact is going to affect our program, but eventually it will,” Brooks said. “Right now you don’t know where the minutes are going to be because of Georgia’s presence.”

Freshman point guard Samyha Suffren was rated the No. 69 high school senior in the nation by ESPN. She did not play in Greece nor in the team’s 10 pre-trip practices for precautionary reasons because of a minor foot injury, but she has already returned to action in workouts.

“Arguably the most athletic kid on the team,” Brooks said. “She’s going to be a big-time player for us.”

Center Clara Strack, a 6-5 freshman, was rated the No. 95 high school senior in the country by ESPN. She had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the first game in Greece and 22 points and 18 rebounds in the second game.

“She’s got a skill set that has me tinkering in my brain of her and Liz playing together a little,” Brooks said. “Her potential’s through the roof.”

Brooks’ youngest daughter, Blacksburg High School graduate Gabby Brooks, is also a freshman on the team. She is a nonscholarship player.

“She’s grown so much in the last 2-3 months, just because she’s gotten basketball [experience] on a different level,” her father said. “She kind of has a cheat code because she’s watched [Tech].

“Some people think a kid has to be an Elizabeth Kitley to have a self-worth on the team. Some of the best kids I’ve ever coached, some didn’t get off the bench, some averaged 2 points a game. There’s so many different ways you can affect a program.

“She’s a positive influence.”

Gabby’s older sisters, Kendyl and Chloe, previously played for their father on the Hokies.

In addition to the returning starters, Tech also welcomes back redshirt freshman guard Carleigh Wenzel. She had 17 points in the first game in Greece and 11 points in the second game.