Virginia Tech women's loss to Notre Dame leaves Hokies frustrated

Tech center Elizabeth Kitley said her team needs to play "a full game."

"You can look back on all our games — this game, it was the second quarter — every game we'll just have one quarter where we just lose focus or don't play as hard," Kitley said. "We can't do that and expect to win in the ACC."

Down 16-9 after the first quarter, Notre Dame (8-5, 6-3) outscored Tech 27-9 in the second quarter for a 36-25 halftime lead. The visitors led the entire second half.

"I'm very frustrated," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "We self-sabotaged.

"We've kind of lost our way a little bit. … We can't get over the hump. … To get over the hump, you've got to have that leadership."

Tech cut a 21-point third-quarter deficit to two points with 1:34 to go in the fourth but came no closer.

"We dug ourselves a hole," Brooks said. "And then we dig ourselves back out, but we expend so much energy we're not able to finish the deal."

The Hokies miss the experience of former Tech point guard Taja Cole, who shined as a graduate transfer last season.

Freshman point guard Georgia Amoore was 1 of 10 from the field Thursday. She had three assists and five turnovers.