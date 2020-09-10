Virginia Tech women's soccer excited to finally start season

"It would have been nice to play a scrimmage or two or maybe get our feet wet in nonconference a little bit to ease into it, but we've got to hit the ground running," coach Chugger Adair said. "[With] COVID, … if we're going to be exposing ourselves to the outside competition, it might as well be in a countable game."

Most conferences have shifted their fall seasons to the spring, prompting the NCAA Division I Board of Directors to move the NCAA women's soccer tournament to the spring as well.

But the ACC is going ahead with its fall season.

"The earlier the better," Gray said. "We're just really grateful."

Tech will play eight ACC games, down from 10 league games last year.

Virginia Tech will play only four nonconference games, including three against fellow ACC members. Both Saturday's game at UVa and the Sept. 25 rematch in Blacksburg are nonleague games that will not count in the ACC standings.

There will also be an eight-team ACC tournament in Cary, North Carolina, this fall, although it remains to be seen if the league's automatic NCAA bid will be at stake. Teams hope to play more ACC regular-season games next spring.