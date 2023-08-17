BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech women's soccer team has advanced to the NCAA tournament in four of the past five seasons.

A return engagement in this year's tournament seems likely.

The Hokies return a whopping 10 starters from last year's squad, which went 10-7-2 overall and fell at West Virginia in the first round of the NCAAs.

"I have a lot of confidence in this team," defender Victoria Haugen said before a practice this month. "We're definitely connected off the field, which allows us to be extremely connected on the field.

"We've all spoken about the goals that we are wanting to achieve, so I think the freshman class and the experience and all that coming together is definitely going to help that.

"I definitely think [Tech can go to the] NCAA tournament. I think we can get pretty far, actually, this year, so that's extremely exciting."

The Hokies will open the season with a two-game swing in the Hoosier State. Tech will visit Big East member Butler on Thursday before visiting Big Ten member Indiana on Sunday.

Tech's top five players in points last year are back, including Taylor Price, who led the team in goals (eight) and points (19). Price also had three assists.

The Hokies did not make the United Soccer Coaches' preseason Top 25 this month, but they were in the "also receiving votes" category of the poll.

"Having that chemistry that we made last year and having that to build off of is something that's really special," Price said. "We have a pretty deep roster.

"I can totally see us coming in and having an even better year this year. I think we learned a lot from last year."

Price made the All-ACC third team and the ACC all-freshman team last fall.

"Looking forward to another big season for her," Tech coach Chugger Adair said.

Price is one of 12 Hokies who scored at least one goal last season. Nine of those players are back.

"We have a really strong offense," Price said.

Natalie Mitchell, who had three goals and a team-high eight assists as a freshman last year, is also among the returning starters.

The defense also could be formidable.

Haugen was one of 36 women who made the United Soccer Coaches' preseason "defenders to watch" list this month. She was named to the All-Atlantic Region second team last fall. The senior hopes to be chosen in the National Women's Soccer League draft.

"She's going to help us solidify that back line," Adair said.

Alia Skinner will start in goal Thursday. She suffered a torn ligament in her foot in last year's opener and missed the rest of the season. But she did start the previous two seasons. The senior has 156 career saves.

"Having Skinner back healthy this year is going to be important for us," Adair said.

Lauren Hargrove, who became the starting goalkeeper last season in the wake of Skinner's injury, is also back. Hargrove had 57 saves last fall.

But three of Tech's returning starters will miss Thursday's opener because of injuries.

Adair hopes that Tori Powell, who had six goals and four assists last year, and defender Aino Vuorinen won't be out for an extended period of time.

Midfielder Makenzie Graham, however, will be sidelined indefinitely. Graham, a graduate student, is in her fifth season with the Hokies.

Virginia Tech has been picked to finish ninth in the league this year in the ACC's preseason coaches poll.

Tech went 4-5-1 in ACC play last fall, finishing eighth in the league standings.

Virginia Tech will once again play a rigorous schedule. The Hokies will play 10 teams that made the NCAAs last season, including seven ranked foes.

The nonleague schedule includes a visit to No. 16 Georgetown and home games against No. 18 Northwestern and defending Sun Belt champ Old Dominion.

The ACC schedule includes visits to No. 2 North Carolina, No. 5 Virginia and No. 14 Pittsburgh and home games with No. 4 Duke, No. 25 Clemson and 2022 NCAA tournament participants Wake Forest and N.C. State.

Does the grueling schedule concern Haugen?

"No, I don't have any concerns," Haugen said. "I have a lot of confidence in this team — and not in like a cocky way."

The lone starter from last year who is not back is Emmalee McCarter, who concluded her five-year Tech career last fall.

The newcomers include freshmen Samantha DeGuzman, Anna Weir, Ava Arengo and Ellie Farrell and Jacksonville transfer Eden Skyers.

"We've got a number of new kids in here that are athletic, dangerous," Adair said.

Last year's team defeated then-No. 3 UNC for the first time in 11 years. The Hokies also beat then-No. 22 N.C. State and tied then-No. 13 UVa.

For Tech to not merely reap an NCAA bid this year but to make a run in the tournament, where does the improvement have to come from?

"It's consistency. That's one of the big keys," Adair said. "We had a big home win against UNC and then we went on the road and lost at Miami. We were still maybe celebrating the high."