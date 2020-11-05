Virginia Tech won’t lift veil of secrecy on scout team QB as it preps for ‘phenomenal’ Malik Willis

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech relied on Braxton Burmeister to run the scout team last year when preparing for mobile quarterbacks like Jamie Newman and Bryce Perkins.
It’s never easy for a defense to fully simulate a true dual-threat quarterback, but Burmeister drew rave reviews in the role from his teammates.
The Hokies are in the midst of a three-game stretch where they will face some of the most athletic quarterbacks in the country. It started last week with a game against Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham, who was 23 of 35 for 350 yards with three touchdowns and ran the ball nine times for 47 yards (5.2 yards per carry).
It doesn’t get any easier with matchups against Liberty’s Malik Willis and Miami’s D’Eriq King. According to ESPN’s David Hale, Willis leads the FBS with 322 scramble yards, King is second with 246 yards and Cunningham is No. 5 on the list with 228 yards.
Burmeister has moved up the depth chart this year, and it doesn’t sound like he’s been asked to take reps with the scout team from the comments Tech coach Justin Fuente made on Tuesday.
“We’re not in a situation where we’re picking amongst six good candidates,” Fuente said of the scout team quarterback. “We’ve got whoever can throw the football. That’s kind of where we’re at in 2020.”
Fuente said “multiple guys” have run the scout team, but he declined to name any of those players.
“No,” Fuente said, when asked if he would name them.
One other reliable option Tech doesn’t have available to run the scout team offense is receiver Jacob Van Landingham. Landingham, a speedy receiver out of Tennessee, worked as the scout team QB at various times in 2018 and 2019, but he entered the transfer portal in August.
Fuente didn’t elaborate on the need for secrecy surrounding the scout team, but he wasn’t shy about discussing the challenge Willis presents. The Auburn transfer has powered Liberty to a 6-0 record and No. 25 ranking in the Associated Press poll with an offense that’s averaging 38 points per game.
“To me, when I watch them play, Malik Willis stands out,” Fuente said. “This young man is a fantastic football player. It’s going to be a tremendous challenge.”
Fuente and Tech’s coaching staff knows Willis well.
The former Roswell High quarterback was verbally committed to the Hokies for much of 2016, but ended up signing with Auburn. Willis transferred after Auburn’s 2019 spring camp and sat out last season after his NCAA waiver request for immediate eligibility was denied.
“We had him in camp and he was an eyeful,” Fuente said. “He could play about four positions on either side of the ball. This kid is super talented. I think they have molded or moved schematically, as you would expect, with their personnel.”
