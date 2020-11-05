Virginia Tech won’t lift veil of secrecy on scout team QB as it preps for ‘phenomenal’ Malik Willis

“We’re not in a situation where we’re picking amongst six good candidates,” Fuente said of the scout team quarterback. “We’ve got whoever can throw the football. That’s kind of where we’re at in 2020.”

Fuente said “multiple guys” have run the scout team, but he declined to name any of those players.

“No,” Fuente said, when asked if he would name them.

One other reliable option Tech doesn’t have available to run the scout team offense is receiver Jacob Van Landingham. Landingham, a speedy receiver out of Tennessee, worked as the scout team QB at various times in 2018 and 2019, but he entered the transfer portal in August.

Fuente didn’t elaborate on the need for secrecy surrounding the scout team, but he wasn’t shy about discussing the challenge Willis presents. The Auburn transfer has powered Liberty to a 6-0 record and No. 25 ranking in the Associated Press poll with an offense that’s averaging 38 points per game.

“To me, when I watch them play, Malik Willis stands out,” Fuente said. “This young man is a fantastic football player. It’s going to be a tremendous challenge.”

Fuente and Tech’s coaching staff knows Willis well.