Virginia Tech WR Da’Wain Lofton grabbing the spotlight this spring

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s previous staff identified Da’Wain Lofton as a player to watch the minute he stepped on campus as an early enrollee last year.

The Hokies have a whole new coaching staff, but the buzz around Lofton continues to build.

“Lofton has stood out, to the offensive coaches and to the defensive coaches,” Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry said on Wednesday.

Tech’s receiving corps is going through a near complete rebuild this season after the departure of Tre Turner (NFL) and Tayvion Robinson (transfer). The two combined for 45% of the team’s offensive production in the passing game over the last three seasons.

The Hokies returning receivers have a combined 48 catches under their belt, and veteran receiver Kaleb Smith has accounted for 37 of those.

That leaves the door wide open for Lofton, who showed some flashes last year as a true freshman out of Northside High School in Fort Worth, Texas. He had seven catches for 98 yards with three of those receptions going for more than 25 yards.

New Tech receivers coach Fontel Mines raved about Lofton on Wednesday.

“I think he’s going to offer us a lot on offense,” Mines said. “I can move him around. He doesn’t flinch. I think he can run the route tree. He catches the ball really well.”

Lofton certainly has the speed to cause matchup problems for opposing defenses as someone who ran a 4.4 40-yard dash in high school, but his skill set is only part of the reason he’s making waves.

“Lofton is probably the most confident kid I have in the room,” Mines said. “And I think that to him is just who he is. That’s who he is as a person, that’s who he is as a player. He’s confident in his abilities.”

According to Mines, Lofton is also going the extra mile by getting to practice early and leaving late and putting as much extra work in as he can to get comfortable with the new offense and quarterbacks.

“Just a super coachable kid who has a bright future,” Mines said.

The competition at receiver this spring got a bit smaller this week with Jaden Payoute taking a medical disqualification. The former four-star prospect missed the 2020 season with an ankle injury that ended up requiring two additional surgeries. He only caught one pass in his career — a 42-yarder in the Pinstripe Bowl — before hanging up the cleats.

Payoute’s departure left Tech with 10 scholarship receivers on the roster this spring with one freshman set to enroll this summer (Xayvion Bradshaw).

Lofton along with Temple transfer Jadan Blue and North Carolina transfer Stephen Gosnell seem poised to join Smith on the two-deep while the rest of the depth chart is still in flux.

