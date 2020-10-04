Virginia Tech WR Tayvion Robinson earns quick redemption after costly special teams gaffe at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — Virginia Tech players know it’s a long walk to the sidelines to greet coach Justin Fuente after turning the ball over.
It’s an even longer walk when that turnover leads to points for the other team.
Duke jumped out to a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon when Tech receiver Tayvion Robinson wasn’t able to field a punt. The ball went right through his hands as he was backpedaling inside the Hokies’ own 20-yard line.
The football was knocked backwards multiple times during a scramble to gain possession by players from both teams. Blue Devils safety Jaylen Stinson gained control of the ball right after it crossed the goal line.
Robinson trekked back to the sideline for a brief talk with Fuente having put his team in an early hole. It was the sophomore receiver’s second fumble in as many games.
"It's definitely hard, making a mistake isn't easy to deal with,” Robinson said. “My teammates rallied around me and told me it was just one play, we got a whole game to play. Coach Fu told me that you are defined by how you bounce back.”
Robinson did just that a couple minutes later.
He made a leaping grab along the sideline for a first down at Duke’s 12-yard line with 6-foot-3 safety J’Marick Woods in tight coverage. Braxton Burmeister threw a 12-yard touchdown to James Mitchell on the next play.
"I told him, I said, 'you reveal your character when things are tough.' We all know who you are and how good a player you are,” Fuente said. “This game hasn't started off very well, but it's how you respond that defines who you are as a person.”
Robinson, who said he just made a “bad judgement” trying to field the punt, was replaced on punt returns by Raheem Blackshear in the second quarter, but the substitution didn’t get him down and he turned his focus to making more plays in the passing game.
"We were told all week we were going to get press-man and we had to win our one-one battles. We were going to get opportunities, I just made the ones I got."
Robinson caught a pair of passes for a team-high (and career-high) 85 receiving yards (on six targets) and also had a 10-yard carry on a jet sweep.
Burmeister’s 56-yard completion to Robinson in the third set up a score that gave Tech a 24-14 lead. Robinson beat a pair of defenders down the middle of the field to get open.
He leads the team with 125 receiving yards through two games and is tied for the team lead with six catches. Robinson’s 20.8 yards per catch is tied for fourth best in the ACC.
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
