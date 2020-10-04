Virginia Tech WR Tayvion Robinson earns quick redemption after costly special teams gaffe at Duke

"I told him, I said, 'you reveal your character when things are tough.' We all know who you are and how good a player you are,” Fuente said. “This game hasn't started off very well, but it's how you respond that defines who you are as a person.”

Robinson, who said he just made a “bad judgement” trying to field the punt, was replaced on punt returns by Raheem Blackshear in the second quarter, but the substitution didn’t get him down and he turned his focus to making more plays in the passing game.

"We were told all week we were going to get press-man and we had to win our one-one battles. We were going to get opportunities, I just made the ones I got."

Robinson caught a pair of passes for a team-high (and career-high) 85 receiving yards (on six targets) and also had a 10-yard carry on a jet sweep.

Burmeister’s 56-yard completion to Robinson in the third set up a score that gave Tech a 24-14 lead. Robinson beat a pair of defenders down the middle of the field to get open.

He leads the team with 125 receiving yards through two games and is tied for the team lead with six catches. Robinson’s 20.8 yards per catch is tied for fourth best in the ACC.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

