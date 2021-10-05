Virginia Tech WR Tre Turner details the injuries that held him back last year

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech receiver Tre Turner’s goals during the off week were simple ones — rest and relaxation.

That might not have been the case a couple years ago, but the fourth-year receiver has learned a thing or two the past few years.

“I'm not beat down, but I knew I had to take care of it and get back to top tier health that I was at when the season first started,” Turner said.

He leads the team with 16 catches for 250 yards and had one of the best games of his career before the off week with six catches (one shy of his career high) for 102 yards with a touchdown against Richmond.

Tech plays Notre Dame this weekend to kickoff a stretch of eight games in eight weeks. Turner is one of seven offensive players that’s already played more than 200 snaps this season (204) and wants to maintain his level of play through the rest of the season.

Staying healthy is front and center on Turner’s mind because of what he went through with injuries last year. He detailed those struggles publicly for the first time on Tuesday.

“Last year was a bad season for me and that was on top of COVID,” Turner said.