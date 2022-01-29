Virginia Tech wrestling set to return after COVID-19 woes

After COVID-19 woes resulted in the Virginia Tech wrestling team forfeiting its highly anticipated showdown with North Carolina State, the Hokies are set to return to the mat Sunday at Pittsburgh.

And they just gained a second chance to wrestle State — albeit in a match that won't count in the ACC standings.

Eighth-ranked Tech and fifth-ranked State announced Friday that they will square off Feb. 20 in a nonconference match at State. But Tech's ACC forfeit loss that stemmed from the cancellation of the teams' Jan. 21 match still stands due to league rules, even though the match has now been rescheduled.

The teams' ACC opener at State was to have been televised on the ACC Network. A win would have put Tech in the driver's seat for a second straight ACC regular-season title. But COVID-19 testing the day before the match sidelined some of the Hokies.

"We had backups and starters out," Tech coach Tony Robie said. "We were depleted significantly. … We had … several weight classes that we had no one to put out there, mainly because of COVID. In one situation with a backup, there was an injury.

"If you look at the [COVID-19] numbers in the area, the last couple weeks have been pretty high. The same holds true within our program."

Before the Jan. 20 testing, Tech was planning to wrestle State in all 10 weight classes. But in the wake of the tests, the Hokies would have had to forfeit in three of the 10 weight classes because of unavailable wrestlers.

But the program was not shut down on a COVID-19 pause, and the Hokies still had enough available wrestlers to square off with State (there is no minimum number of wrestlers needed for a match under ACC rules). So under ACC rules, Tech would be saddled with an ACC forfeit loss if it chose not to compete.

So why didn't Tech wrestle the Wolfpack and avoid the forfeit?

"We could have wrestled and forfeited three weight classes, but based on the advice that we had gotten from our team physician and our medical staff, even aside from the competitive disadvantage, just from a straight COVID standpoint in doing what was in the best interest of our program, it didn't make any sense for us to get on a bus, travel down there and wrestle," Robie said. "We would have made that decision regardless of who we were wrestling.

"When you're getting that many positive tests, it just doesn't make sense from a medical standpoint to go compete.

"We had as many as eight positive tests in that week and we've had several more in the weeks prior. It's obviously an incredibly contagious virus, and once it hits a few guys, it kind of runs through your team."

So the Hokies are 0-1 in the ACC. The forfeit did not affect Tech's 5-3 overall mark. N.C. State (9-1 overall), which beat Duke on Friday to improve to 2-0 in the ACC, is now in the driver's seat for the regular-season crown. Only six ACC schools have wrestling teams.

The Hokies were supposed to have visited 19th-ranked Pitt (6-3, 1-0) on Friday in a match that would have been televised on the ACC Network. But Pitt agreed Monday to push back the match two days to give some of the Hokies more time to exit COVID-19 protocols.

"Sunday is a lot better for us than Friday was," Robie said. "It looks like we can field a guy at each weight class. We feel really good about the team we're putting out there. But we're not going to be at full strength."

Robie expects nine of his 10 starters to wrestle Sunday. But he isn't sure what to expect from his team, which last had a match on Jan. 15.

"It's not just the positive tests and it's not just the quarantines and the isolations, it's also [about] getting guys back in [action] with more than a day or two of practice and getting them ready to compete at a high level," Robie said.

•In other news, Robie has been chosen as part of the new class of the Virginia chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Robie, who was a Tech assistant for 11 years before being promoted in 2017, will be inducted in April.

