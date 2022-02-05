Virginia Tech wrestling team beats Duke

BLACKSBURG – The seventh-ranked Virginia Tech wrestling team (7-3, 2-1 ACC) won nine of the 10 bouts en route to a 42-3 win over Duke (6-8, 0-3) on Friday night.
Fifth-ranked Bryce Andonian of Tech pinned 14th-ranked Josh Finesilver in 21 seconds at 149 pounds, while 14th-ranked heavyweight Nathan Traxler of Tech pinned his foe in 2:13.
In other Tech wins of note, third-ranked Mekhi Lewis remained undefeated this season by beating 15th-ranked Matt Finesilver 6-2 at 174 pounds, and 10th-ranked Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) beat his foe 15-0.