Virginia Tech wrestling team boasts experience, talent

But Lewis, the 2019 NCAA champ at 165 pounds, suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the regular-season finale. He did not wrestle in the ACC championships. He reaggravated the injury at the NCAAs and medically withdrew before the quarterfinals.

With Lewis not able to make a splash at either tournament, Tech finished second to North Carolina State at the ACC championships and was just 15th at the NCAAs.

"We felt like we could've finished our season better last year, so we kind of feel like we have unfinished business," Latona said. "We almost have a chip on our shoulder and feel like we can do more."

Tech returns all of its starters, although there are some changes to the lineup.

Lewis has moved up to the 174-pound weight class. He is ranked fourth nationally in his new class.

"Mekhi's one of the best wrestlers in the world when he's healthy," Robie said. "He's healthy. He looks great."

Latona is ranked eighth nationally at 125 pounds. He won an ACC title and ACC freshman of the year honors last season, when he earned All-America honors with a sixth-place finish at the NCAAs.

"I was a little bit unsatisfied with how I finished last year," Latona said. "I want to … be on top of the podium."