Virginia Tech wrestling team boasts experience, talent

The Virginia Tech wrestling program boasts renovated offices, new lockers and a new lounge.
But the team's standouts remain the same.
NCAA champ Mekhi Lewis? Back.
All-Americans Korbin Myers, Sam Latona and Hunter Bolen? They're back, too.
Bryce Andonian, who earned a bronze medal at the junior world championships over the summer? He's back as well.
No wonder the Hokies are ranked sixth in the national coaches preseason Top 25 poll.
"We have perhaps if not the best team, one of the best teams returning that we've had in my time at Virginia Tech," coach Tony Robie said. "We can have a fantastic season.
"We're capable of finishing incredibly high at the NCAA tournament. … Can we place in the top four? Absolutely. Can we win the ACCs? Absolutely. But we've got a lot of work to do."
Only the top four squads at the NCAAs are awarded team trophies — a feat Tech accomplished with its fourth-place finish in 2016.
"I really want to push to get a team trophy. I believe we've got the guys that can do it," third-year sophomore Sam Latona said.
Virginia Tech went 9-0 overall in its delayed, abbreviated season last year. Tech won the ACC regular-season title with a 5-0 league mark.
But Lewis, the 2019 NCAA champ at 165 pounds, suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the regular-season finale. He did not wrestle in the ACC championships. He reaggravated the injury at the NCAAs and medically withdrew before the quarterfinals.
With Lewis not able to make a splash at either tournament, Tech finished second to North Carolina State at the ACC championships and was just 15th at the NCAAs.
"We felt like we could've finished our season better last year, so we kind of feel like we have unfinished business," Latona said. "We almost have a chip on our shoulder and feel like we can do more."
Tech returns all of its starters, although there are some changes to the lineup.
Lewis has moved up to the 174-pound weight class. He is ranked fourth nationally in his new class.
"Mekhi's one of the best wrestlers in the world when he's healthy," Robie said. "He's healthy. He looks great."
Latona is ranked eighth nationally at 125 pounds. He won an ACC title and ACC freshman of the year honors last season, when he earned All-America honors with a sixth-place finish at the NCAAs.
"I was a little bit unsatisfied with how I finished last year," Latona said. "I want to … be on top of the podium."
Myers, a 24-year-old graduate student who is ranked fifth at 133 pounds, is back for his seventh college season.
After missing the 2019-20 season because of a herniated disc in his neck, Myers was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. He made the most of that sixth year, winning an ACC title and also earning All-America honors for the first time with a fourth-place finish at the NCAAs.
"It felt so good to finally get over the hump," he said.
Robie persuaded Myers to stick around this year and use the extra year of eligibility that all wrestlers in the 2020-21 school year received because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"If I didn't do it, I might look back and regret it," Myers said.
Bolen, a fifth-year senior who graduated from Christiansburg High School, is ranked ninth at 184 pounds. He earned All-America honors last season with a seventh-place finish at the NCAAs.
"We sat down shortly after the NCAA tournament and talked about some of the things that he could do differently and that we could do differently," Robie said. "I'm really proud of Hunter with the adjustments that he's made in terms of … trying to learn new things and take his wrestling to the next level."
Andonian, who won bronze at 70 kilograms at the junior world championships, is ranked eighth at 149 pounds.
"I wouldn't be surprised if he was wrestling … at the NCAAs in the finals. He's got that kind of ability," Robie said.
Stanford graduate transfer Nathan Traxler will take over at heavyweight. He has joined the Hokies for his extra year of eligibility.
The spot at 141 pounds is still a battle between Sam Hillegas, who has a knee injury but is expected back in January, and Collin Gerardi.
The slot at 197 is still a battle between Christiansburg graduate Andy Smith, who has an ankle injury but is expected back later this semester, and Dakota Howard, who was at 174 last year.
The lineup also includes Connor Brady (157) and Clayton Ulrey (165).
Tech will open the season Sunday with its Southeast Open tournament, which will be held at Roanoke College's Cregger Center. All but one of Tech's starters will be in action.
The Hokies' first dual meet will come Nov. 19 at home against No. 10 Ohio State.
"I'm so excited," Latona said. "It's a big test right at the beginning of the year to measure where we're at."
Other foes of note on the schedule are No. 3 Missouri, No. 5 N.C. State, No. 12 North Carolina, No. 15 Pittsburgh and No. 17 Northern Iowa.