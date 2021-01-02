Virginia Tech wrestling team wins season opener

BLACKSBURG – Former NCAA champ Mekhi Lewis and Christiansburg graduates Hunter Bolen and Andy Smith were among eight Virginia Tech wrestlers who won their matches Saturday, helping eighth-ranked Tech beat Campbell 28-6 its season opener.

The top-ranked Lewis, coming off an Olympic redshirt year, beat Austin Kraisser 13-4 at 165 pounds.

The second-ranked Bolen beat Caleb Hopkins 4-3 at 184.

Smith beat Levi Hopkins 12-7 at 197 pounds in his Tech debut. Fellow freshman Sam Hillegas, competing at 141 pounds, also won his Tech debut.

The results:

Heavyweight: No. 17 John Borst (VT) def. Taye Ghadiali 6-3

125: No. 18 Sam Latona (VT) def. Zurich Storm 5-3

133: No. 10 Korbin Myers (VT) def. Gabe Hixenbaugh 4-1

141: Sam Hillegas (VT) pinned Shannon Hanna 4:17

149: No. 20 Bryce Andonian (VT) def. No. 9 Joshua Heil 12-9

157: Ben Barton (CAM) def. Connor Brady 7-4

165: No. 1 Mekhi Lewis (VT) def. Austin Kraisser 13-4

174: Austin Murphy (CAM) def. Kolton Clark 6-4