Virginia Tech's 2022 spring game will be televised on ACC Network

BLACKSBURG — Former ACC commissioner John Swofford told The Roanoke Times back in 2019 he envisioned a future where the league's television network carried a full slate of spring games.

It didn't take too long for him to be proven right.

The ACC Network will carry all spring games from all 14 member schools exclusively this season. The announcement came shortly after the league's full 2022 schedule was revealed on Monday night.

Tech's spring game will kickoff at 4 p.m. and be part of a quadruple header that includes Miami's spring game at noon, Wake Forest's spring game at 2 p.m. and Duke's spring game at 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech has the earliest spring game on March 17 and Virginia's will be the last team to close out spring game with its spring game on April 23.

All the games will air live with the exception of NC State's and Pittsburgh's spring games on April 9. The ACC Network is airing six spring games that Saturday — there will 12 straight hours of coverage — and those games will air on a tape delay, but air live on the network's digital platform at 1 p.m.

The Hokies announced April 16 as the date for this year’s spring game last week. The format of the game will be announced at a later date.

Tech's previous two spring games were cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program showed little interest before that during former coach Justin Fuente's tenure in having the game televised

