Virginia Tech's Aisha Sheppard chosen by Las Vegas in WNBA draft

Virginia Tech guard Aisha Sheppard was chosen by the Las Vegas Aces in the second round of the WNBA draft Monday night.

Sheppard became the highest WNBA draft pick in Virginia Tech history. She was the sixth Hokie to be ever taken in the WNBA draft, but all the others had gone in the third round.

She was the first Hokie to be chosen in the WNBA draft since Regan Magarity in 2019.

Sheppard was taken with the next-to-last pick of the second round. She was the 11th pick of the second round and the 23rd overall pick in the three-round, 36-player draft, which was held in New York.

She is not a lock to make the Aces' regular-season roster, though. Each of the 12 WNBA teams can have a maximum of just 12 players on their regular-season roster, and many teams only carry 11 players for financial reasons.

Sheppard, who played for the Hokies for five seasons, scored a school-record 1,883 points in her Virginia Tech career. She made an ACC-record 402 3-pointers in her career.

She made the 2020 All-ACC second team as a junior, when she averaged 14.8 points.

Sheppard made the 10-woman All-ACC first team as a senior last year, when she averaged 17.7 points and broke her own single-season school-record with 87 3-pointers. She helped Tech make the NCAA tournament for the first time in 15 years.

She considered entering the draft last year but decided to return to Tech for her extra year of eligibility.

Sheppard made the All-ACC second team as a graduate student this year, when she averaged 13.3 points and broke her own single-season school record with 96 3-pointers. The Hokies went 23-10, advancing to the NCAAs for the second straight year. They tied for third place in the ACC with a 13-5 league mark; it was their most ACC wins ever and their highest finish ever in the ACC standings.

Atlanta took Kentucky's Rhyne Howard with the No. 1 overall pick Monday.

Howard, who was the first Kentucky player to go No. 1 in the draft, will be close to home, having grown up about 90 minutes from Atlanta.

“For it to be so close is huge. A lot of family and close friends can come and support me,” Howard said. “To go first, I don’t have words for it right now. Still shaking. Super exciting and proud of myself and thankful for everyone that has been on this journey with me and helped me get here.”

Indiana, which had four picks in the first round, drafted NaLyssa Smith from Baylor with the No. 2 overall pick and took her Baylor teammate Queen Egbo at No. 10. Indiana also chose Louisville's Emily Engstler with the No. 4 overall pick and Lexie Hull of Stanford with the sixth overall pick. Engstler was the only ACC player drafted in the first round.

Another first-round pick of note was Florida Gulf Coast's Kierstan Bell, whose team beat the Hokies in the first round of the NCAAs last month. Bell was taken by Las Vegas with the 11th overall pick.

Sheppard was one of five ACC players taken in the second round, along with Louisville's Kianna Smith, who went to Los Angeles with the 16th overall pick; North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane, who went to Seattle with the 17th overall pick; Georgia Tech's Lorela Cubaj, who went to Seattle with the 18th overall pick before her rights were traded to New York; and N.C. State's Kayla Jones, who went to Minnesota with the 22nd overall pick.

Notre Dame's Maya Dodson was drafted by Phoenix in the third round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

