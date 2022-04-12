Virginia Tech's Alleyne and Ojiako enter portal, while Aluma and Mutts enter draft

Two more Virginia Tech men's basketball players have entered the transfer portal. Two others have entered the NBA draft but have not ruled out a return to the team.

Starting guard Nahiem Alleyne and backup center John Ojiako have entered the portal, according to the university on Tuesday.

Starting center Keve Aluma said in a phone interview Monday that he recently entered the NBA draft but is maintaining his college eligibility, so he could return for a sixth year of college.

"I'm still not really sure yet what I'm going to do," Aluma said.

Aluma will display his talents for NBA scouts in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament this week.

Starting power forward Justyn Mutts tweeted Monday night that he has declared for the draft but is also maintaining his college eligibility. So he could return for a sixth year of college as well.

With Alleyne in the portal and Aluma and Mutts considering pro ball, Tech might have to replace four-fifths of the starting lineup from a team that won the ACC tournament and made a second straight NCAA tournament appearance. Storm Murphy, who started at point guard as a graduate transfer, is out of eligibility.

Alleyne started every game for the Hokies as a junior this year, averaging 9.6 points and 31.1 minutes. Alleyne endured a shooting slump during part of the season but still ranked second on the team with 62 3-pointers. He shot 37.3% from 3-point range, down from 40.8% a year ago.

Alleyne was a three-year starter for the Hokies. He averaged 8.8 points as a freshman and 11.1 points as a sophomore.

But Alleyne might not have started for Tech next season because of the emergence of guard Darius Maddox. Maddox averaged 6.4 points off the bench as a sophomore this year. Maddox made 40 3-pointers, including the game-winning 3-pointer at the end of overtime in the team's ACC tournament win over Clemson.

Tech will also need to find minutes for highly touted signee Rodney Rice, who could be used at both off-guard and point guard next season. He is rated the No. 8 high school senior off-guard in the nation by ESPN.

The 6-foot-10 Ojiako averaged 2.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 6.3 minutes as a junior this year. He played in 20 games.

Both Ojiako and Alleyne have two years of eligibility remaining.

Backup post player Jalen Haynes entered the portal last month. So Tech has four scholarships available to pass out this spring to recruits from the transfer portal or to Aluma and Mutts, should either or both decide to return to Tech.

Aluma and Mutts have an extra year of eligibility; the NCAA gave that to all Division I 2020-21 winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aluma averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds as a fifth-year senior this year, when he made the All-ACC second team for the second straight year. He graduated from Tech last year and has been taking additional undergraduate courses this school year.

Aluma also entered the draft last April. He retained his college eligibility that time, too. He showed his talents to NBA scouts at the NBA G League Elite Camp last June but did not earn an invitation to the subsequent NBA Draft Combine, so he withdrew from the 2021 NBA draft on June 24 and rejoined the Hokies.

The process will be earlier this year. The NBA Draft Combine will be held next month; invitations have not yet gone out. The NCAA deadline for players who want to withdraw from the draft and return to college is June 1.

Is Aluma seriously considering a sixth year of college? Or is he more likely to stay in the draft this time around?

"I am one year older, in the same spot as last year," he said. "I'm going to treat this process like I'm all in [to turning pro] and I'm going to try to leave it all out there and see what I can do.

"But obviously, in my back pocket, I do have another year [of eligibility]. … We'll have to see what I'm hearing [from NBA teams]."

Aluma said he feels more ready for pro ball than he was last year.

"I'm a year older. You can only play for so long. So I'm ready to get started," he said.

Aluma — who has not signed with an agent — will get the chance to impress NBA scouts at the Portsmouth Invitational, which will be held Wednesday through Saturday. The annual eight-team tournament is for players who are not considered locks to be drafted.

There will be 64 players in Portsmouth, including Georgia Tech's Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher, Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson, Syracuse's Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider, North Carolina State's Jericole Hellems, Miami's Charlie Moore, Louisville's Malik Williams and Wake Forest's Dallas Walton.

"I'm definitely excited," Aluma said.

Aluma plans to take a different approach in Portsmouth than he did at the NBA G League Elite Camp last year.

"When I get the ball, be more aggressive," he said.

Aluma will also be able to visit NBA teams for workouts — something he did not get the chance to do last year because of the pandemic.

Mutts averaged 10.1 points and 7.4 rebounds this year. He already has a bachelor's degree from Delaware and a master's degree from Tech; he has been working on a second master's degree this school year.

Of course, Aluma and Mutts could still decide to turn pro even if their NBA draft stock does not wind up being high. They could always play overseas or in the NBA G League.

But with college athletes now able to make money off their name, image and likeness (NIL), Aluma and/or Mutts could decide that staying at Tech would be the best non-NBA option.

"NIL is kind of a game changer for a lot of people," Aluma said. "So that [would be a reason to stay], and then also, Virginia Tech has been amazing to me."

Aluma said he has talked with some area businesses about NIL matters but has nothing lined up.

Aluma, Mutts, Alleyne and Murphy all made the ACC all-academic team Tuesday, as did fellow Tech starter Hunter Cattoor and Virginia's Jayden Gardner and Kadin Shedrick.

