Virginia Tech's Baxter wins NCAA pole vault title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Virginia Tech’s Rachel Baxter won the pole vault title Friday night on the first day of the NCAA Division I indoor track and field championships.

The fifth-year senior broke her own ACC and school records with a vault of 15 feet, 1 3/4 inches, becoming the first Tech man or woman to win an NCAA pole vault crown. It was the 18th NCAA title in the history of the Tech men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field program.

She earned her sixth All-America honor — the second-highest total in program history.

Tech’s Julia Fixsen took third with a vault of 14-7 1/2. She also earned first-team All-America honors.

Virginia Tech’s Rebecca Mammel was seventh in the women’s weight throw (74-7) on Friday, earning first-team All-America honors in that event for the second straight year. Tech’s Sara Killinen was 15th.

Tech’s Alexios Prodanas was 16th in the men’s weight throw Friday.

UVa freshman Mia Barnett broke a 40-year-old school record in the women’s mile prelims Friday with a time of 4:33.54, advancing to Saturday’s final.

The UVa quartet of Barnett, Jada Seaman, Alahna Sabbakhan and Margot Appleton took seventh in the distance medley relay (11;04.88) on Friday, earning first-team All-America honors. The Tech foursome of Hannah Ballowe, Star Price, Grace Boone (Pulaski County) and Leigha Torino finished 10th.

TRACK AND FIELD

W&L’s Gamble finishes 6thWINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Washington and Lee’s Katelyn Gamble took sixth in the final of the women’s 60 meters Saturday on the final day of the NCAA Division III indoor championships.

She had a time of 7.67 seconds. She earned first-team All-America honors.

WRESTLING

Luth, Parker place at NCAAsCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. — W&L’s Ryan Luth and Riley Parker earned All-America honors at the NCAA Division III championships, which concluded Saturday.

No. 5 seed Tyler Shilson of Augsburg beat Luth 9-2 in the third-place match at 157 pounds.

No. 4 seed Brady Kyner of Wartburg beat Parker 6-4 in the sixth-place match at 125. Parker finished the season with a school-record 35 wins.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

No. 4 W&L 12, No. 14 Catholic 4

LEXINGTON — Hanna Bishop and Janie Stillwell had three goals apiece to lead the Generals (3-2) past the Cardinals (2-2) on Saturday.

SOFTBALL

No. 6 Va. Tech 8, Syracuse 1

BLACKSBURG — Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) pitched a four-hitter, striking out 16 and walking one, to lead the Hokies (17-3, 5-0 ACC) past the Orange (10-8, 1-4) on Friday in the second game of a doubleheader.

Bre Peck and Darby Trull each had two hits and one RBI for Tech, which swept the doubleheader.

UVa sweeps No. 24 Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Abby Weaver (Cave Spring) belted a walk-off, three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to give the Cavaliers a 7-5 win in the first game of a doubleheader Friday.

The Cavaliers, who scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh, beat Notre Dame for the first time ever.

UVa (15-9, 2-0 ACC) beat Notre Dame (16-6, 0-2) in the nightcap, 6-1, to clinch a series win over a ranked foe for the first time in 12 years.

JMU 10, Lehigh 2

HARRISONBURG — Meredith Wells (Lord Botetourt) pitched a five-hitter to earn her first career win in her first career start Friday.

BASEBALL

No. 5 UVa 5, Duke 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Nate Savino pitched a five-hitter to lead the Cavaliers (13-0, 1-0 ACC) to a win over the Blue Devils (8-6, 0-1) on Friday.

Jake Gelof belted two homers.