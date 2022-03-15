Virginia Tech's Brooks expects Kitley, King to play Friday

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team finished the ACC tournament without injured starters Elizabeth Kitley and Cayla King.

It will not begin the NCAA tournament without them, however.

Hokies coach Kenny Brooks said Tuesday that he expects Kitley and King to play when their team meets Florida Gulf Coast in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday at the University of Maryland.

"To say that they're 100% would not be accurate, but they're progressing very, very nicely," he said. "The plan is to play both of them [Friday]. How much or in what capacity remains to be seen over the next couple days.

"Both of them have done what they needed to do around the clock to rehab and get better. … Both of them look good enough that we feel optimistic that they're going to be full-go on Friday."

Kitley, the ACC player of the year, suffered a sprained right shoulder in a March 4 ACC quarterfinal win over North Carolina. The junior center missed the second half of that game and the March 5 ACC semifinal loss to N.C. State.

King suffered a sprained ankle in a March 3 second-round win over Clemson. She missed the quarterfinals and semifinals.

"To be able to their capabilities [Friday], I think both of them will be right on there. Probably Liz a little bit more so, just because it's not a lower leg injury," Brooks said. "Cayla, with the pounding and running and cutting, probably she'd be further back than what Liz is. Nonetheless, I think she still will be very, very effective and I think she'll be close to 100%."

Fortunately for the Hokies, there was a two-week gap between the ACC women's tournament and the NCAA tournament.

"That was a blessing for us, that they got so much time in between to be able to rest and rehab," Brooks said. "If our tournament butted up against the NCAA tournament, I don't think either one of them would have been ready to go."

Kitley, one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Award that goes to the national player of the year, averages 17.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.

King averages 7.2 points and shoots 40.4% from 3-point range.

Brooks said both Kitley and King took part in the team's practice Monday. He said Kitley did not have shoulder pain when she raised her right arm to shoot. He said both were able to participate in the team's half-court offense Monday; the team did not practice full-court.

Last year, the seventh-seeded Hokies beat 10th-seeded Marquette 70-63 in the first round of the NCAAs before getting squashed by second-seeded Baylor 90-48 in the second round.

The Hokies (23-9) began this season with a determination to earn a better seed so they would not have to play a foe as formidable as Baylor in the round of 32. They figured a better seed would make it easier for them to advance to the Sweet 16.

Tech accomplished its goal. The Hokies are the No. 5 seed in the Spokane Region.

But Brooks is not happy that Tech must face 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast in the first round. The Atlantic Sun champion Eagles are no ordinary No. 12 seed.

The Eagles (29-2) are ranked No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, just seven spots behind Tech. The Eagles are No. 20 in the USA Today coaches poll — three spots ahead of Tech.

"There's no way in the world that Florida Gulf Coast is a 12 seed," Brooks said. "Your reward for getting to that 5 spot is a team that probably could be an 8 seed with their resume."

Florida Gulf Coast has beaten LSU and Michigan State this season. The Eagles own two wins over a Liberty team that beat the Hokies.

The Eagles lead the nation in 3-pointers (11.8 per game) and 3-point attempts (1120).

"They're very unique in the way the play," Brooks said. "They essentially play five guards. They spread the ball out."

The Tech-Florida Gulf Coast winner will meet fourth-seeded Maryland or 13th-seeded Delaware in the second round Sunday.

In the men's tournament, a clash between a No. 4 seed and a No. 5 seed would be a coin-flip game.

But the Tech women wouldn't be playing Maryland on a neutral court, as would be the case on the men's side. Sunday's second-round game will be at Maryland.

On the women's side, the top four seeds in each region get to host a first-round doubleheader and a second-round game.

"That's one of the issues that the NCAA faces on the women's side. You know why they do it. They want to make sure that there are people in the stands," Brooks said. "It's not right. It's not fair. You would never see a men's team that's a 5 seed have to play a road game to get to the Sweet 16."

