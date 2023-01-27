Virginia Tech's Brooks frustrated after physical loss at No. 16 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — The frustration of Virginia Tech women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks was evident after his team lost at No. 16 Duke on Thursday night.

The Blue Devils held Virginia Tech star center Elizabeth Kitley to a season-low four points in a 66-55 win over the 12th-ranked Hokies at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Tech's top two scorers this season, Kitley and point guard Georgia Amoore, were a combined 3 of 21 from the field.

What did Duke coach Kara Lawson's team do to make it a tough shooting night for the duo?

"I'm just trying to choose my words carefully so that I don't get in trouble," Brooks said after the loss. "Duke played well. They played hard. They were very physical.

"And if this is the way that Liz is going to be [defended] … This is a little bit of frustration from me, and … it doesn't stem from just tonight. I've been watching it for 10 straight [ACC] games. And the level of physicality, if that's the way that it's going to be able to be throughout, hell, I probably will implore her to go pro.

"It's just not tonight. My level of frustration, it stems from a lot. And if you can do it, and it's allowed … Duke played well. They did what they wanted to do. I don't know what Kara's game plan was, but it looked like they executed it."

Come again? He would implore Kitley to turn pro and not return for her extra year of eligibility?

"Hell no," Brooks said. "I'm just talking. But I'm trying to get my point across. The level of physicality, … and it is not just tonight. I've been watching it and watching it and watching it. I think the frustration level [is] just getting to a different level.

"Hell no, I don't want her to go pro. I want her to be with me for 10 more years if she can."

The 6-foot-6 Kitley, the reigning ACC player of the year, was just 1 of 9 from the field.

What was Duke's defensive approach against her?

"Be physical," Duke forward Mia Heide said. "Her size is a big aspect, so doing our job on the defensive end to disrupt."

Duke defenders tried to stay in front of Kitley to keep her from getting the ball passed to her, then double-teamed her when she did catch a pass.

"We just wanted to make things as difficult as we could," Lawson said. "Our goal was to make catches really difficult and then our goal was to make her take contested shots every time."

Kitley was held to about 15 points below her season average. Kitley's 10% shooting from the field was her worst percentage of the season. Her lone basket also was a season low.

"I'm just going to tell her that she's got to be different," Brooks said. "She plays a certain way, and maybe she needs to do some of that. Maybe she needs to be that. And we'll do everything to protect her.

"When we go back and we watch clips, … it's amazing the level that she has to deal with."

She needs to be "that"? As in physical?

"Yeah," Brooks said. "She'll go back and she'll see how people are playing her and sometimes you've got to be the aggressor.

"It's tough, it really is, especially when she goes out and she's trying to play the right way.

"They did a good job with her. They fronted her, they were physical, they had help. … The level of frustration for me is not tonight's game. … My level of frustration is just coming over an amount of time."

Kitley was 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. She grabbed 13 rebounds, including the 1,000th of her career.

Duke (18-2, 8-1 ACC) also stymied Amoore.

Amoore was just 2 of 12 from the field, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range. She scored seven points, half her season average. She also had four turnovers and no assists.

What did Duke do to make it a tough shooting night for her?

"I … don't want to get in trouble," Brooks said. "They did a good job hounding her.

"You ever got into a little fight with your brother or sister or whatever and they pinch you once, they pinch you twice, they pinch you three times and it doesn't bother you? But they pinch you 20 times, it'll start affecting you. So kudos to them. They do a tremendous job of putting a lot of pressure on [her].

"She'll be better the next time. We'll be better. We'll employ … secondary ball-handlers to be able to help her out."

Amoore tied for her season low in points and baskets.

"The approach was to try to keep her in front," Lawson said. "She's really devastating when she can get into the lane and finish and then spray it to people.

"We wanted to keep her in front, stay square, not let her penetrate our defense. … She comes off a lot of ball screens, so our ball-screen defense … had to be sound.

"Similar to Kitley — every catch, we're there, every shot contested. … For the most part, we at least had a hand up when she was shooting."

Taylor Soule had 19 points for Tech (16-4, 6-4). She was the only Hokie to score in double figures.

Tech shot just 34.7% from the field, including 18.2% in the third quarter and 33.3% in the fourth. Tech also had 17 turnovers.

Amoore and Cayla King made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Tech a 40-37 lead with 4:17 left in the third. It was Tech's first lead of the game.

But Duke made the final two baskets of the third to take a 41-40 lead into the fourth.

Tech later scored four straight points to cut the lead to 48-46 with 5:53 left. But Duke answered with a 10-0 run to build a 58-46 cushion.

Hokies guard Ashley Owusu, in her third game back after missing 10 games with a broken pinkie, played seven minutes off the bench in the first half but did not play at all in the second half. She was 0 of 2 from the field.

"It's really not fair to ask her to come into a high-intensity game like this when she's only had like a week of practice," Brooks said. "Once she gets her wind, I think she'll be able to contribute.

"She'll be a big piece of what we're doing. It's just that the timing is just so bad."

Shayeann Day-Wilson had 18 points for Duke, which snapped a three-game losing streak in the series.