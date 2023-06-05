BLACKSBURG — After running the 100 meters in a sizzling 9.87 seconds, Cole Beck took a victory lap.

Well, on Twitter.

Beck, a Blacksburg High School graduate who runs track and plays football for Virginia Tech, took second overall in the 100 meters at the NCAA East meet in Florida two weeks ago with his wind-aided time of 9.87 seconds. He earned a spot in the NCAA national outdoor track and field championships, which begin Wednesday in Texas.

Two days after recording his eye-opening time, Beck tweeted "FASTEST football player in the world," along with the video of his race.

"I had to go ahead and state my name into it," Beck said with a grin in a recent interview. "Nobody was going to do it for me. So I'll go ahead and claim it."

In his tweet, he included the Twitter handle of Miami Dolphins receiver and former college sprinter Tyreek Hill in hopes that Hill would see the tweet.

"I would love to race him," Beck said.

Beck had pondered whether or not to send the tweet before deciding to do so.

"It's just for fun," he said. "Hopefully people don't take it too serious.

"But hopefully [racing Hill] does happen."

Because it was wind-aided, Beck's time did not go into the Tech record book. But Beck had already broken the Tech record in the 100 earlier that week with his time of 10.05 seconds in the prelims of the NCAA East meet. The time earned him a spot in next year's U.S. Olympic Trials.

Thanks to his time of 9.87 seconds, the Tech graduate student is seeded second in the 24-man field for the 100 at the NCAA national championships.

"I'm ready to go win it," he said.

'Happy to be out there'

Beck, a 2018 Blacksburg graduate who was a two-time Timesland boys athlete of the year with the Bruins, was on both the football and track and field teams for his first two school years at Tech. But he gave up football in the summer of 2020 to focus on track.

The decision paid off.

As a junior in the 2021 outdoor season, he became the first Hokie to ever win the 100 meters at the ACC championships. He broke the school record with a time of 10.11 seconds in that meet, then topped himself later in the month with a time of 10.10 at the NCAA East meet. That record had stood until Beck's time of 10.05 two weeks ago.

At the 2022 ACC indoor championships, he won the 200 and took third in the 60 meters. He was named the men's track most valuable performer of the meet. The Tech men won that meet for the second straight year.

At the 2022 ACC outdoor championships, he took second in both the 100 and 200 and was part of the winning 4x100 relay team. He again was named the men's track most valuable performer of the meet.

"He's always been an outstanding competitor," Tech director of track and field and cross country Dave Cianelli said.

But Beck missed football — and hanging out with his football teammates. So last summer he returned to the football team, this time at receiver instead of his former position of running back. He did not have any catches last fall but did average 22.4 yards on eight kickoff returns.

"I enjoyed it," he said of last season. "I would've loved to play more, but you've got to do what's best for the team. I had been out of football for two years, so there's definitely guys that are in front of me that are better. I was just happy to be out there, … contribute any way I could."

For Beck, there is more to football than statistics.

"The relationships, … running out to 'Enter Sandman,’ winning the football game, all these things are super fun," he said.

'I was rolling'

This is Beck's final year of college track. He is using the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the indoor track season began, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Beck wondered if the grind of the football season would take a toll on him as a sprinter.

It did not.

At the ACC indoor championships this year, he took second in the 60 meters and third in the 200. He helped the Tech men win the team title for the third straight year.

"Playing football didn't … slow me down coming into track season, which [dispelled] some doubts I had," he said. "It only helped me because of the cross-training aspect, … running on grass with football cleats, the football lifting."

He took fourth in the 100 at the ACC outdoor championships with a time of 10.17 seconds. Beck and Cianelli said the race should have been restarted because Beck's right starting block slipped and went backwards.

"I really only pushed off of one foot," Beck said.

"The officials actually apologized to me," Cianelli said. "It should have been a recall."

Beck strained his hamstring during the final of the 200 meters and did not finish that race.

But he still had the NCAA East meet to look forward to. The top 12 finishers in each event at that meet advance to the NCAA national championships.

"I kind of wanted to prep my body for this time of the year so I can become a national champion," he said. "It's all about who has that extra gear, that little bit of gas in the tank this time of year."

Just days before the meet, Beck changed the way he put his feet in the blocks in hopes of a better start.

The change worked. At the NCAA East meet, he took third overall in the prelims of the 100 meters with his school-record time of 10.05 seconds.

"I could feel I was rolling," he said. "I could feel like I hit a gear.

"I'd been chasing to get that 10.0 marker since my junior year. … It was about time to break the threshold."

Two days later, he was second overall in the finals with his time of 9.87 seconds.

"You could feel the wind moving. And the two heats before me were rolling," Beck said. "So you could honestly feel it in the air that everyone in the heat was about to roll.

"Sometimes you feel flat. Sometimes you feel like you've got that spark in your legs. And we all did that day."

There was a tail wind of +5.5 meters per second for his race.

"Even with the wind, running sub-9.9 is extremely fast," Cianelli said.

His time has made Beck more confident.

"Now my body knows what it feels like to go that speed, so when there's no wind, I'm definitely going to run 9.9 or something similar," he said. "I need to get a legal 9.9."

Beck will compete in the 100 prelims Wednesday in hopes of advancing to Friday's NCAA final.

One more football season

Although the NCAAs will be Beck's final collegiate meet, it won't be his Tech swan song.

Beck intends to return to the gridiron this year for one final Tech football season.

"I feel like [his performance] would be way better than it was last year," he said. "I haven't ran side to side in awhile, so [last fall] gave me that perspective — 'Oh, this is what I need to work on.’"

Beck, who earned his bachelor's degree in property management last year, plans to complete work this fall on his master's degree in building construction.

He isn't sure what he will do next year.

He might turn pro in track. Or perhaps an NFL team will be enamored with his speed and give him a shot.

"I will do both at some point," he said. "They might not be both at the same time, but I will strive to do both of them."

He wants to get his body ready next year for both the Olympic Trials and his Tech football pro day.

"My dream would be to play in the NFL and also make the USA team for the 100 meters or the relays," he said.

He has had a memorable college career. And it's not over yet.

"I just need a national title [in the 100]," he said. "And let's go undefeated in the football season."