SEATTLE — Virginia Tech junior guard Darius Maddox has entered the transfer portal, according to the university on Friday.

Maddox started the Hokies' first 19 games this season. He came off the bench in the team's 20th game, which was a Jan. 23 win over Duke, because coach Mike Young opted for a bigger starting lineup. Because of a family issue, Maddox never played for Tech again this season.

He missed the following game against Syracuse because of what Young termed at the time a "family emergency." He never returned to the team. Young said after a Feb. 11 win at Notre Dame that Maddox's "family, that whole situation, is making progress." When asked on Feb. 27 if he expected Maddox to return to the team this season, Young said Maddox's "family is doing much better, so we’ll see, but the likelihood is probably not good.”

Maddox's mother, Stephanie Maddox, tweeted Wednesday that her husband returned from medical leave last week. She tweeted that she appreciated the program's "family first" culture and respect for the family's privacy. She also thanked the program for its support in recent months.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Maddox averaged 8.5 points and 29.6 minutes for the 19-15 Hokies this season. He scored in double figures in 10 games this season, including a 16-point outing against North Carolina State. But he was scoreless in three of his final four games.

Last season, Maddox shot 51.3% from the field and 50.6% from 3-point range. But this season, he shot 37.4% from the field (including just 30.9% in nine ACC games) and 32.3% (20 of 62) from 3-point territory.

Maddox made a splash off the bench as a sophomore in the 2021-22 season, when he averaged 6.4 points and 17 minutes. He sank a 3-pointer with 14.6 seconds left to give the Hokies a win at Miami that season.

He made 40 3-pointers last season, including the buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of overtime in the 2022 ACC tournament win over Clemson. He had 20 points and four 3-pointers in the ACC semifinal win over North Carolina. He made the all-tournament second team as the Hokies won the tournament for the first time.

Maddox played in 11 games for Tech as a freshman in the 2020-21 season.

He becomes the second member of this year's team to enter the transfer portal. Forward Darren Buchanan Jr., who was redshirted as a freshman this season, tweeted Tuesday that he had decided to enter the portal.