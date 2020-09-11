Virginia Tech's defense enters its next era

Tech wants more production, especially from its edge rushers, and the focus in fall camp has been on making that group more physically imposing than they have in recent years, when former defensive line coach Charley Wiles tended to get the most out of undersized guys up front.

The Hokies plucked new co-defensive line coach Bill Teerlinck from the NFL, where he worked with decorated defensive lines at both Buffalo and Indianapolis. His late father also was an NFL assistant.

“I think we made some strides there and I do think that’s always been an emphasis for Bill and basically his family in terms of being specialists in terms of pass rush,” Fuente said.

Virginia Tech freshman Robert Wooten, who was one of two players the Hokies signed out of Texas in 2020, received early buzz in camp, while Youngstown State graduate transfer Justus Reed’s resume (19 career sacks) makes him a likely starter.

In the hunt

There’s no more next year for Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter. One of the highest rated defensive recruits in Hokies history is the heir apparent to Reggie Floyd at boundary safety. Hunter has bounced around the secondary during his career but spent last season as Floyd’s understudy and will get every chance to prove himself this fall.