Virginia Tech's defense enters its next era

BLACKSBURG — What will Virginia Tech’s defense look like without longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster this fall?
With coach Justin Fuente keeping his assistant coaches, including new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, under wraps throughout the offseason — the new assistants have not spoken to the media since being hired — it’s hard to know.
Fuente has confirmed Hamilton has some “tweaks and changes” in store but hasn’t offered any hints about what those might be. Tech’s personnel won’t be all that much different, with the Hokies bringing back nine starters from last season and plenty of others one step down on the depth chart.
The biggest change Fuente confirmed didn’t even have anything to do with defensive schemes or game plans — in April he announced the Hokies’ iconic lunch pail had been retired and would not be brought to the field on game days for the first time since 1995.
Here’s what to look for on the field this fall from Tech’s defense.
New edge
One change that requires no guesswork is the new staff’s focus on bringing in bigger defensive linemen. Tech signed five defensive linemen this offseason — all 6-foot-3 or taller. In addition, 6-6 Amare Barno was moved to defensive end.
Tech wants more production, especially from its edge rushers, and the focus in fall camp has been on making that group more physically imposing than they have in recent years, when former defensive line coach Charley Wiles tended to get the most out of undersized guys up front.
The Hokies plucked new co-defensive line coach Bill Teerlinck from the NFL, where he worked with decorated defensive lines at both Buffalo and Indianapolis. His late father also was an NFL assistant.
“I think we made some strides there and I do think that’s always been an emphasis for Bill and basically his family in terms of being specialists in terms of pass rush,” Fuente said.
Virginia Tech freshman Robert Wooten, who was one of two players the Hokies signed out of Texas in 2020, received early buzz in camp, while Youngstown State graduate transfer Justus Reed’s resume (19 career sacks) makes him a likely starter.
In the hunt
There’s no more next year for Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter. One of the highest rated defensive recruits in Hokies history is the heir apparent to Reggie Floyd at boundary safety. Hunter has bounced around the secondary during his career but spent last season as Floyd’s understudy and will get every chance to prove himself this fall.
“Our kids have a tremendous amount of respect for him. Our coaches have a tremendous amount of respect for him,” Fuente said. “We can’t wait to get him out there and let him have some success because he’s just been so great behind the scenes for so many years.”
Hunter saw extended playing time last year in a win over North Carolina (Floyd was suspended for targeting in the first half) and made the most of the opportunity. He had eight tackles and showed he could hold his own at the position. The challenge for Hunter will now be becoming more of a playmaker.
Backed into a corner
The biggest story of fall camp for Virginia Tech happened before it even started, when in July, Caleb Farley opted out of the season and said he would instead prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Farley coming back alongside Jermaine Waller would have given the Hokies the best cornerback tandem in the ACC.
It won’t be easy filling Farley’s shoes, but the combination of Armani Chatman, Brion Murray and Devin Taylor should prove capable. Taylor was a late addition to Tech’s roster as a graduate transfer out of Illinois State and was one of the more productive FCS cornerbacks last year.
He had to jump through a series of hoops just to get on the practice field in August — enrolling and quarantining all while learning the playbook — so it might take him a few games to get into the rotation. But he could turn out to be one of the team’s most valuable offseason additions.
A chemistry experiment
When Fuente listed chemistry as one of the factors in assembling the defensive staff back in December, he probably didn’t envision the staff having to spend months of working together virtually.
Hamilton got a couple months with his full staff before the pandemic broke out, but the group spent the majority of the offseason working from their own homes without any face-to-face interaction.
Fuente is encouraged by Hamilton’s “natural leadership skills,” but everything is very much a work in progress.
“I told him when we went this direction he will have no shortage of great ideas in that staff room,” Fuente said in August. “It will be up to him to filter those ideas.”
The lack of continuity going into the season is something Tech's defense hasn't dealt with in recent years. The Hokies only made two coaching changes from 2016-19 (replacing safeties coach Galen Scott and his successor Tyrone Nix).
