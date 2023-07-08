Drue Hackenberg’s three older brothers have all been drafted — one in the NFL, one in Major League Soccer and one in Major League Baseball.

Now it’s Drue’s turn.

The Virginia Tech starting pitcher is expected to be chosen in this year’s MLB Draft, which begins Sunday night with the first two rounds. The 20-round draft will continue Monday and conclude Tuesday.

“Very exciting,” Hackenberg said Friday in a phone interview. “Looking forward to see what happens.”

Hackenberg has been in college for only two years, but he said he feels “completely ready” to make the jump to pro ball.

“The past two years at Tech, it’s really helped,” Hackenberg said. “In terms of growing up, I think I’m definitely ready. In terms of competing at that level, I think I’ve always been ready.”

His high school coach, former Ferrum College and major league pitching great Billy Wagner, is not shocked that Hackenberg has become a draft prospect.

“We kind of expected that,” said Wagner, who is the baseball coach at The Miller School in Albemarle County. “You can’t help but get better when you’re in a program like Tech.”

NCAA Division I players usually can’t be drafted until after their third year of college. But Hackenberg is eligible because he has already turned 21, having done so in April.

Hackenberg is one of two Hokies who could be picked in the top five rounds. Baseball America rates Tech outfielder Jack Hurley the No. 38 prospect in the draft, with Hackenberg rated No. 150. MLB.com rates Hurley the No. 36 prospect, with Hackenberg ranked No. 200.

If Hackenberg likes the financial offer of the team that drafts him, he intends to turn pro and not return to the Hokies.

“I’m ready to go,” he said.

Family ties

Hackenberg grew up in Fluvanna County. His father, Erick, used to be a backup quarterback at Virginia. His mother, Nikki, played volleyball at Lehigh.

The couple’s four children have continued the family’s athletic legacy.

Christian Hackenberg is a former Penn State and NFL quarterback. He was drafted by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Brandon Hackenberg was a Penn State and pro soccer player. He was drafted by Orlando City in the first round of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

Adam Hackenberg is a former Clemson catcher who plays for the Chicago White Sox’s Double-A team in Alabama. He was chosen by the White Sox in the 18th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

“We never forced the kids to play sports,” Erick Hackenberg said. “We just rolled balls out. If you want to play, great. If not, learn how to play the piano, learn how to draw.”

Drue learned a lot from his brothers.

“They kind of paved the way for me,” he said. “I just take stuff from what they’ve experienced without having to experience it myself, make sure to not make those same mistakes.”

There was a lot to live up to, though.

“Having those guys ahead of me and what they did, it almost seemed like there was a lot of weight on my shoulders to [get drafted as well] and it almost seemed like I had to,” Hackenberg said.

“People are going to … expect you to be just like your brothers,” his father said. “So just go out and blaze your own path.”

Hackenberg was able to shake off the burden of his last name.

“It was more just taking my journey and letting it be,” he said. “I didn’t really think about all the extra stuff.”

“A lot of times kids can’t handle the pressure of the other siblings, but Drue’s so laid-back,” Wagner said.

Hackenberg played both football and baseball for Fork Union Military Academy. But once he decided to focus on baseball, he transferred to The Miller School for his final two years of high school so he could learn from Wagner.

“He was already gifted with talent, so you’re really just kind of molding … him,” Wagner said. “I gave him advice and let him kind of figure out some things on his own.

“He wasn’t one of those prima donnas. He came to work, worked hard.”

Hackenberg went 4-0 with a 1.69 ERA as a senior, helping The Miller School make the 2021 Virginia Independent Schools state semifinals.

He said he learned a great deal from Wagner, who had previously coached Adam Hackenberg at The Miller School.

“[Wagner] knew everything,” Drue Hackenberg said. “He knows what it takes, … how hard you need to work, … what you need to do to always be prepared when you step on the mound.

“He even taught me life lessons as well.”

Hackenberg, who did not get to have a junior season in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, verbally committed to Virginia Tech in the summer of 2020.

“The fit was Tech,” Wagner said. “Tech was the easy favorite.”

Hackenberg’s natural ability was not the only thing that made Tech coach John Szefc interested in him.

“He was always in a competitive environment with his family,” Szefc said. “And he pitched for Billy. … When Billy says a guy is the guy, that’s pretty accurate.”

‘Bumpy’ season

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Hackenberg made an impact as a Tech freshman, helping the star-studded Hokies win the ACC’s Coastal Division and an NCAA regional.

The right-hander went 10-2 with a 3.30 ERA, 87 strikeouts and 19 walks in 92 2/3 innings. He recorded the most wins by a Tech pitcher in nine years, earning first-team All-ACC and third-team All-America honors.

“He dominated right out of the gate,” Szefc said. “We had a lot of really good players around him, … where he could just go out there and do his thing and we played really good defense behind him.”

But this year, the Hokies went just 30-23 overall and 12-17 in ACC play.

Hackenberg’s ERA rose to 5.70 this year. He was 5-8 with 99 strikeouts and 26 walks in 85 1/3 innings.

Szefc said injuries affected the quality of Tech’s defense on the left side of the infield.

“He’ll give up a lot of groundballs, so you have to play [well defensively] behind him,” Szefc said of Hackenberg. “He’s also the kind of guy that will give up a lot of seeing-eye singles. … Sometimes on fast turf like we have, balls will sneak through the infield. That’s kind of what he ran into this year.”

Hackenberg turned to his brother Christian to help him navigate his sophomore season.

“We’ve kind of shared a very similar journey,” Drue said. “This year for me was kind of a bumpy ride but still a good year. With Christian, it was the same way [as a Penn State sophomore QB]. … He was always supportive, keeping the mindset, ‘Next pitch. One pitch at a time.’”

Hackenberg showed off his talent in a 4-3 win at Florida State in April. He went the distance and struck out 12 batters, becoming the first Hokie in four years to record a complete-game win.

Szefc said Hackenberg throws 91-95 mph.

Hackenberg’s best pitch is his two-seam fastball, otherwise known as a sinker. His repertoire also includes a slider and change-up.

In addition to Hurley and Hackenberg, other Hokies who could get drafted in the coming days include Christian Worley, Carson Jones, Griffin Green and Christiansburg graduate Brady Kirtner.

Hackenberg, Hurley and Worley were among 323 prospects who were invited to last month’s MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix. Hackenberg opted not to pitch at the combine but did meet with major league executives for interviews there.

“That’s one of the best experiences I’ve had with baseball,” Hackenberg said.

Hackenberg will be at his home for the draft. He will be joined by his parents and two of his brothers (Adam is busy in the minor leagues).

“We don’t really get a lot of time to be together, but when we do, it’s always nice,” Hackenberg said.