Virginia Tech's early signing day moves highlight team's renewed commitment to in-state recruiting

BLACKSBURG — New Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry hopes the moves his staff made on early signing day resonate with the high school coaches in the state.

Pry has spoken openly about the need to prioritize in-state recruiting since taking over as coach.

At his introductory press conference, he attributed retired coach Frank Beamer’s success to his ability to keep Virginia players from leaving the state, but Pry knows words only go so far.

His first step towards earning credibility on the recruiting trail within the state was to add three players to the team’s 2022 class on early signing day that were all from Virginia.

The Hokies flipped a pair of University of Virginia commits — offensive lineman Brody Meadows and defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos — and landed Lord Botetourt offensive lineman Hunter Mclain with a late offer.

If three-star defensive tackle Malachi Madison from Thomas Dale High School ends up signing as expected, that would give Tech 12 in-state signees in a 20 player class.

“Building and developing relationships in our state is critical,” Pry said, on Wednesday. “It’s a message I keep delivering.”

Pry delivered that message personally in a lot of cases as he stopped by high schools across the state as he tried to visit each verbal commit before signing day. All his new staff members spent the week and a half leading up to early signing day on the road as soon as the ink dried on their paperwork.

“Recruiting the state of Virginia and having these coaches believe in us and trust us and getting to know these kids when they’re in the ninth grade, and having them on our campus and developing those relationships, that’s where it’s at,” Pry said. “That’s what’s going to put these classes together.”

Former Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente signed 36 in-state players out of high school during his tenure. The highest number of in-state players he had in a single class was the nine Tech signed in 2016 (his first signing class).

The low point came in 2020 when the team only signed one player from Virginia in a class that had a very limited number of spaces. Tech also made a push into Texas that season that upset a number of high-profile high school coaches in the state.

The 11 in-state players Virginia Tech signed on Wednesday are the most since 2015.

Pry said that number was a good first step, but he’s committed to the longer term project of re-establishing Tech’s brand across the state. He said that starts with the entire staff being visible and accessible in the areas they recruit, a process that won't happen overnight.

“The relationship with coaches, the players, the communities, we’re out there having breakfast in a diner, we’re out there eating in restaurants with people, we’re recruiting those towns and those communities and those people year on top of year to get to where we want to be,” Pry said.

