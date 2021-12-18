Virginia Tech's Emily Gray chosen with third overall pick in NWSL draft

Before Emily Gray headed off to Virginia Tech, she wrote down a list of goals that she wanted to achieve in her college soccer career.

One of them was to be chosen in the National Women's Soccer League draft.

Gray achieved that goal Saturday when she was chosen by the North Carolina Courage with the third overall pick.

"I wasn't expecting [to be the third pick]," Gray said in a phone interview. "I'm very grateful for the opportunity and very honored to be selected that high.

"As the week progressed, I was thinking first round seemed like what was going to happen, but you never know.

"It's really special to be selected that high. … I'm just really, really excited."

The midfielder watched the CBS Sports Network telecast of the draft from a Lane Stadium club along with her parents, brother, roommates and coaches. A Virginia Tech video showed a surprised Gray raising her hand to her mouth when she was announced as the third pick.

Later in the first round, North Carolina selected Virginia forward Diana Ordonez with the sixth overall pick. There were 12 picks in the first round.

Gray became the highest NWSL draft pick in Hokies history. Mandy McGlynn, who decided this month to leave the NWSL to play in Sweden, was taken in the third round with the 20th overall pick in January 2020 (the draft has since been moved up a month). Jazmine Reeves was taken in the third round with the 21st overall pick in January 2014.

"It's wonderful for the program but also wonderful for Emily and her family," Tech coach Chugger Adair said in a phone interview. "We thought she'd go first round, but going third [overall] is really special."

The draft capped a memorable week for Gray.

On Friday, the New Jersey native graduated from Tech after just 3 1/2 years with a bachelor's degree in sports media and analytics.

"I was really [more] excited for today, if I'm being honest," Gray said with a laugh. "Grateful to have had the opportunity to experience both."

The 5-foot-4 Gray blossomed into a scorer as a Tech junior, when she had nine goals and eight assists.

She had 12 goals and eight assists for the Hokies (12-6-2) as a senior this year, earning All-ACC second-team honors. She ranks second in Tech history in points (78) and assists (24) and is tied for fourth in goals (27).

"My play has improved each year [at Tech]," she said. "Attacking-wise, my decision-making has gotten a lot better. I just got really comfortable with the finishing pass or the actual shot."

"Her ability to finish chances and take chances and score goals, that was the biggest growth," Adair said. "Second would be the defending — her ability to defend in the midfield, close people down."

Gray decided to enter the four-round draft instead of returning to Tech for her extra year of eligibility. All 2020 Division I fall-sports athletes were given an extra year by the NCAA.

"I'm definitely ready [for pro soccer]," Gray said. "I'm just excited to continue to prove myself and do big things with the Courage."

She spoke with North Carolina coach Sean Nahas after getting drafted. Nahas became the team's interim head coach in September and was named the permanent coach earlier this month. He replaced Paul Riley, who was fired in September after being accused of sexual misconduct.

Gray became the second Tech soccer standout to be chosen in the first round of a draft this year. In January, former Tech men's soccer star and Northside graduate Daniel Pereira was chosen by Austin FC with the No. 1 overall pick in the Major League Soccer SuperDraft.

Gray is not the only Tech women's soccer player who is turning pro.

Nicole Kozlova, who had seven goals and four assists as a fourth-year junior, plans to pass up her final two years of eligibility and play professionally in Europe. Like Gray, Kozlova graduated from Tech on Friday.

This was the 10th NWSL draft. Ordonez became the 19th UVa player to be selected.

Ordonez had 18 goals and three assists as a junior this year, earning first-team All-America honors. She was named the ACC offensive player of the year. She decided to forego her remaining two years of eligibility to enter the draft.

"I can't thank God enough for this opportunity," Ordonez said Saturday in a UVa press release.

