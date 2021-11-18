Virginia Tech's Emily Gray feels ready for pro soccer

Emily Gray has made her mark on the Virginia Tech women's soccer program.
Even though she missed about half of her sophomore season with a torn ACL, the senior midfielder is ranked second on the Tech career lists in both points (78) and assists (24) and is tied for fourth in goals (27).
Gray could return to Tech next year to use the extra year of eligibility that all Division I 2020 fall-sports athletes were granted by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But Gray, whose team visits Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA tournament Friday, said she is "definitely leaning" toward turning pro. She hopes to be chosen in the National Women's Soccer League draft next month.
"I'm ready for another challenge," she said this week. "These past four years at Virginia Tech have been nothing short of amazing. I've learned so much about myself. I've grown as a player each year.
"I'm at the point right now in terms of my form and my soccer play that I feel like I'm ready to make this next step."
Gray, who plans to graduate next month with a degree in sports media and analytics, is also considering a pro soccer career in Europe.
"I know wherever I go pro, it's not going to be a cakewalk," she said. "I'm going to have to do exactly what I did when I got here — earn my right to be on the team.
"I'm just looking forward to new experiences."
Jersey girl
Gray grew up in Washington Township in southern New Jersey.
When she was in the ninth grade, she left her local club team to play for the Penn Fusion Soccer Academy club team to gain more exposure to college coaches.
That team was 90 minutes away in suburban Philadelphia. Gray's father was usually the one who drove her to thrice-weekly practices and weekend games.
"We had a lot of trips together over those years," she said. "Memories I'll never forget."
While New Jersey gas stations don't offer self-service gas pumps, Pennsylvania stations do. The first time Gray's mother ever pumped her own gas was when she drove Gray on one one of those trips. A few years later, the drive provided Gray herself with her first experience pumping her own gas.
The change in teams paid off with a college scholarship.
Gray verbally committed to Virginia Tech the summer before her sophomore year of high school. She chose Tech over Penn State, Syracuse, Villanova and La Salle.
When Gray was still in high school, she played for the U.S. under-19 team in China and for the under-18 team in Spain and Switzerland. She played for the under-20 team earlier in her college career.
"Through those experiences, I became so calm on the ball," she said. "There, the speed of play is really high. So when you come back to the club environment or to the college environment, the game's a little bit different and it allows you to be composed and slow the game down in your head."
She made the ACC all-freshman team in 2018, when she had two goals and six assists for a team that reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAAs.
"She's really strong [in] understanding the spacing, the game around her, where the space is to attack, where her teammates are," Tech coach Chugger Adair said.
The 5-foot-4 Gray had four goals and two assists as a sophomore before tearing her ACL during a loss at Virginia in late September of 2019.
Gray heard her knee pop, and squealed in pain. She immediately knew her season was over.
She missed the final nine games of that season, including an NCAA tournament game.
The game of soccer has taught Gray many lessons over the years. The knee injury provided another one.
"I tore my ACL, so that's one big lesson — being away from your sport and knowing that you're more than just a soccer player," she said. "Your influence on people around you is who you are, not who you are with the ball."
'Really fun'
Six months into her rehab, Gray had to leave Tech and return home because of the pandemic. She had to work out on her own.
"I grew a lot in that aspect of just being able to push myself literally by myself," she said. "There was not someone I could just call and say, 'Hey, come run with me.’
"Luckily, my dad became a gym junkie during COVID and ordered all this equipment."
The rehab succeeded. Gray returned to action in the 2020 season opener — on the very same UVa field where she had gotten hurt the previous fall.
Gray made the All-ACC third team last season, when she blossomed into a scorer. She led Tech in goals (nine) and assists (eight).
"I gained an appreciation for scoring goals and getting to celebrate them," she said. "I was always satisfied before with just assisting my teammates and being the distributor. But the past couple years, I started scoring goals and I was like, 'This is actually really fun.’ I missed a lot of opportunities my freshman and sophomore years.
"I put a little bit more of an emphasis on shooting in my training. Especially [while home during] COVID, I was able to spend a lot of time ball-striking. I had an easily accessible goal at my high school."
Last month, Gray was rated the No. 27 college player in the country by the Top Drawer Soccer website.
She has a team-high 12 goals and a team-best eight assists for the Hokies (12-5-2) this season. She made the All-ACC second team. Her hat trick in a 3-2 win over James Madison was the team's first one since 2009.
"She's always been capable to score goals, but that's something that her game has grown with over her four years, being able to be more of a finisher at our level," Adair said.
After going 8-9 and missing out on the NCAA tournament last season, the Hokies landed an at-large NCAA bid last week. Gray had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 first-round win over visiting Ohio State last week.
"We all remember in the spring watching the NCAA tournament selection show and … we ended up not being in it," Gray said. "It put a little bit of a chip on our shoulder to come out this year and make sure that it wasn't a question whether or not we would be in it.
"So to be in it this year and to get a first-round win was really special."
The Hokies will take on No. 2 seed Arkansas on Friday in what could be Gray's final college game.
The NWSL draft beckons next month.
"I've heard from a couple different coaches that are definitely interested in her," Adair said. "She's put a lot of work into her game to get herself ready for that next opportunity.