Virginia Tech's Emily Gray feels ready for pro soccer

Last month, Gray was rated the No. 27 college player in the country by the Top Drawer Soccer website.

She has a team-high 12 goals and a team-best eight assists for the Hokies (12-5-2) this season. She made the All-ACC second team. Her hat trick in a 3-2 win over James Madison was the team's first one since 2009.

"She's always been capable to score goals, but that's something that her game has grown with over her four years, being able to be more of a finisher at our level," Adair said.

After going 8-9 and missing out on the NCAA tournament last season, the Hokies landed an at-large NCAA bid last week. Gray had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 first-round win over visiting Ohio State last week.

"We all remember in the spring watching the NCAA tournament selection show and … we ended up not being in it," Gray said. "It put a little bit of a chip on our shoulder to come out this year and make sure that it wasn't a question whether or not we would be in it.

"So to be in it this year and to get a first-round win was really special."

The Hokies will take on No. 2 seed Arkansas on Friday in what could be Gray's final college game.

The NWSL draft beckons next month.