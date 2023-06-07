BLACKSBURG — On May 25, Virginia Tech's Essence Henderson qualified in the shot put for the NCAA outdoor track and field championships.

On May 27, she qualified in the discus for the NCAAs, finally achieving her goal of getting to do both events at the same NCAA championships.

But on May 29, she lost the coach who was like a father to her.

Jerry Madlung, who had been Henderson's coach in both the shot put and discus at her Indiana high school, died at the age of 66.

"I'm convinced he's the reason I'm alive today," Henderson said in a recent interview at Rector Field House. "He helped me stay out of trouble. He helped me stay on the right track."

The two were so close that Henderson was listed as one of Madlung's children in his obituary.

Henderson had talked with Madlung after her May 25 and May 27 performances at the NCAA East Meet in Florida earned her berths in both of her events for the NCAA national championships. The women's portion of that meet begins Thursday in Texas.

"He was pretty excited that we finally got it in both," Henderson said.

'He raised me'

Henderson, who is in her sixth year of college and in her fourth year with the Hokies, said she was raised by her paternal grandmother, Fay Jones.

"She thought that was best," Henderson, 24, said.

The Tech graduate student grew up in Gary, Indiana, before moving with her grandmother to Lafayette, Indiana, prior to her freshman year of high school.

"I think about how I grew up, where I come from and where I am now and just the opportunities that this one sport has given me, I'm happy for that," she said.

She got her start in track and field as a ninth grader.

"One of our security officers at school told me, 'You're going to track practice,’" she said. "I really didn't like it that much.

"I wanted to be a sprinter, but they told me, 'Come on over here and throw.’"

Madlung helped her become a state champ in both the discus and shot put.

She continued to live with her grandmother when she was in high school, but she also spent a lot of time at Madlung's home.

"He raised me," Henderson said. "Those two people are why I'm here today, how I made it.

"He became my coach and he became my dad. … I'd go over there for meals. … He helped me with my homework. That was like my home away from home."

She reaped a full scholarship to Iowa State. She competed for the Big 12 school as a freshman in 2018. She sat out the 2019 indoor and outdoor seasons as a medical redshirt because of shoulder surgery.

Henderson said her throws coach at Iowa State was spread too thin because he also had to coach some non-throwing events. So she decided to enter the transfer portal.

Hokies throws coach Andrew Dubs had tried to recruit Henderson out of high school when he was on the Iowa staff. Now at Tech, Dubs reached out to her again. Henderson reaped a full scholarship offer from the Hokies.

'Gifted athlete'

Henderson quickly made an impact at Tech. She took second in the shot put at the 2020 ACC indoor championships, helping the Tech women win the team title.

In the 2021 indoor season, she again took second in the shot put at the ACC meet. She finished fourth in the shot put at the 2021 NCAA indoor championships, earning All-American honors.

"She's very explosive," Tech director of track and field and cross country Dave Cianelli said of Henderson's talents in the shot put. "As long as her rhythm is there and she gets into good positions in the ring, when she gets to the front it's like a cannon going off. That's her gift."

In the 2021 outdoor season, Henderson won the shot put at the ACC meet. She took seventh in the discus (which is an outdoor-only event) at the NCAAs, again earning All-America honors.

"She's a very, very gifted athlete," Cianelli said. "She could do other sports easily if she decided she was going to go a different direction.

"She's got speed, she's got strength, she's got coordination."

The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Henderson lacks the size of many of her competitors.

"If you look at the NCAA field, … I'm probably one of the smaller throwers," she said. "What I lack in size I make up for in my strength and my speed."

Henderson said the discus requires good pectoral muscles, while shot the put requires good shoulder and triceps muscles.

But upper body strength is actually not the biggest key.

"The whole throw is [about the] legs," she said. "This is the power. This is your motor. This is what's moving everything. … You've got to use your speed. All the force is generated from the bottom up."

She competed in both events at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials.

"It felt surreal," Henderson said.

She took second in the shot put and fourth in the discus at the 2022 ACC outdoor meet before finishing 11th in the discus at the NCAAs.

Henderson owns the school records in the indoor shot put (56 feet, 11 1/2 inches), the outdoor shot put (56-6 1/2) and the discus (193-0).

"Technique is 80% of it," she said. "There's really big guys, really big girls that come out there and throw and … they're not going to nationals because they don't have any technique."

She earned her bachelor's degree in public health last year but returned to Tech for the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave all athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, Henderson took fifth in the shot put at the ACC indoor meet. She helped the Tech women win the ACC indoor team title for the second straight year.

She took third in the shot put at the ACC outdoor meet.

It was then time for the NCAA East meet. The top 12 finishers in each event at that meet advance to the NCAA national championships.

Henderson finished ninth in the shot put and seventh in the discus, punching her ticket in both events.

"I've been trying to do that for three years and finally did it," she said.

Henderson has developed in many ways during her years at Tech. She has even become a fishing and hunting aficionado during her time in Blacksburg.

"Southwest Virginia, it changed me," she said with a laugh.

Although the NCAAs will be her final collegiate meet, Henderson is not leaving the Tech program. She will join the coaching staff as a graduate assistant while continuing to train.

"I've got a family here," she said "Why leave your family?"

She plans to complete work on her master's degree in information technology next spring.

Henderson will be among 24 participants in the shot put Thursday at the NCAAs before competing in the discus Saturday.

She will be thinking of Madlung.

"I hope to make him proud," she said.