Virginia Tech's Firoved and two UVa players taken on Day 3 of draft

Another Virginia Tech player and two more Virginia players were chosen on the third and final day of the Major League Baseball amateur draft Tuesday.

Virginia Tech reliever Graham Firoved was chosen by the Baltimore Orioles in the 16th round of the 20-round draft.

Firoved was 5-0 with a 4.76 ERA, two saves, 72 strikeouts and 28 walks in 51 innings as a senior this year.

He became the fifth and final Hokie to be drafted this week. The five selections were the most for the team since five Hokies were chosen in 2015. The 2015 crop included three players who were taken in rounds that no longer exist (23rd, 27th and 33rd rounds).

Firoved began his college career at Radford. After pitching in 16 games and registering a 3.18 ERA for then-Radford coach Joe Raccuia in 2019, Firoved transferred to Northwest Florida State (Junior) College. After pitching for that team in 2020, he transferred to Virginia Tech. He was 3-0 with three saves and a 3.48 ERA for Tech in 2021.

The other Hokies who were drafted this week were Gavin Cross, who was taken by Kansas City with the ninth overall pick Sunday; Tanner Schobel, who was chosen by Minnesota on Sunday in a competitive-balance round that followed the second round; Nick Biddison, who was taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round Monday; and Cade Hunter, who was taken by Cincinnati in the fifth round Monday.

The quintet helped the Hokies go 45-14 and reach the NCAA Super Regionals this year.

UVa outfielder Chris Newell was chosen by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 13th round Tuesday.

Newell hit .258 with four doubles, 12 homers, 32 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and 51 runs as a junior.

UVa pitcher Matt Wyatt was chosen by Tampa Bay in the 20th round.

He was 0-2 with a 6.48 ERA, one save, 20 strikeouts and 19 walks in 25 innings as a junior.

Four Cavaliers were drafted this week, including Nate Savino (third round, Arizona) and Brandon Neeck (ninth round, Dodgers) on Monday.

Rounds 11-20 of the draft were held Tuesday.

George Mason pitcher Jared Lyons, who has been planning to join Virginia Tech as a graduate transfer for his extra year of eligibility, was chosen by Cincinnati in the 14th round Tuesday.

He was 6-5 with a 5.69 ERA, 65 strikeouts and 40 walks in 80 2/3 innings as a George Mason senior this year.

Lyons has shined this summer in the Cape Cod League, which is the most prestigious summer circuit for college players. He was chosen this week for the Cape Cod League All-Star Game. He is 3-1 with a 1.84 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings this summer.

Other draft picks of note Tuesday were Liberty University pitcher Joe Adametz, who was taken by Detroit in the 14th round; Old Dominion outfielder Andy Garriola, who was chosen by the Chicago Cubs in the 17th round; Hanover High School pitcher and Coastal Carolina signee Levi Huesman (the son of University of Richmond football coach Russ Huesman), who was taken by Tampa Bay in the 17th round; University of Richmond outfielder Alden Mathes, who was chosen by Baltimore in the 19th round; and James Madison University second baseman Nick Zona, who was taken by Seattle in the 20th round.

Late Sunday night, Virginia Tech signee Nicholas Morabito, an outfielder from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., was taken by the New York Mets with the 75th overall pick. Morabito told The Washington Post that he plans to sign with the Mets instead of playing for the Hokies. He was chosen with the first pick in a compensatory round that followed the competitive-balance round in which Schobel was drafted.