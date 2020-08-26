Virginia Tech's game against NC State pushed back two weeks

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football won't open the season at Lane Stadium on Sept. 12.

The ACC announced on Wednesday the team's season-opener against NC State has been pushed back two weeks to Sept. 26. NC State put athletic activities on hold over the weekend after announcing 22 positive cases.

Tech will now open the season against Virginia at Lane Stadium on Sept. 19. The Hokies issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon confirming the news, but athletic director Whit Babcock and coach Justin Fuente weren't made available for comment.

When Fuente spoke to reporters on Tuesday, he said the uncertainty over the schedule would be an ongoing concern this season.

“Opponents can change, schedules can change,” Fuente said. “You are going to have to go with the flow a little bit. Control what you can control, worry about the things you are in control of and do your best to handle the unknown one step at a time."

The ACC built multiple off weeks into the 2020 schedule given the likelihood of outbreaks occurring throughout the year.