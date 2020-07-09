Virginia Tech's game against Penn State won't be played in 2020

The Big Ten announced on Thursday that if fall sports are played this year members schools will move to a conference-only schedule.

Virginia Tech football was set to play Penn State on Sept. 12 at Lane Stadium as part of a home-and-home series. It was set to be the first ever matchup between the storied programs. The Hokies have a game scheduled at State College in 2025.

"We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority," the conference's statement said.

"To that end, the Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports."