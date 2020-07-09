Virginia Tech's game against Penn State won't be played in 2020

The Big Ten announced on Thursday that if fall sports are played this year members schools will move to a conference-only schedule.
Virginia Tech football was set to play Penn State on Sept. 12 at Lane Stadium as part of a home-and-home series. It was set to be the first ever matchup between the storied programs. The Hokies have a game scheduled at State College in 2025.
"We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority," the conference's statement said.
"To that end, the Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports."
The teams agreed to series back in 2013 with the games originally scheduled for 2022 (Blacksburg) and 2023 (State College). The games were rescheduled for their current dates a year later. The home team was set to pay the visiting team a game guarantee of $500,000.
Tech anticipates the schools making an effort to reschedule the game, but that won't be easy.
The Hokies non-conference schedule set through 2030 and many other marquee games announced through the 2037 season. They have future home-and-home series scheduled against Rutgers, BYU, Maryland, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Alabama, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Big Ten teams only have room for three non-conference games a year and Penn State doesn't have an opening on its schedule until 2024.
Virginia Tech's athletic department declined comment and turned down a request to speak with athletic director Whit Babcock.
The other ACC teams with Big Ten opponents on their schedule this season were Boston College, Syracuse and Miami. Boston College was scheduled to play Purdue, Syracuse had a game against Rutgers on its schedule and Miami was set to play Michigan State this season.
According to Stadium's Brett McMurphy, the ACC is planning on going to a conference-schedule for the fall as well. Tech's other non-conference opponents for the 2020 season are Liberty (Sept. 6), Middle Tennessee (Sept. 19) and North Alabama (Sept. 26).
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.