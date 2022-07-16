Virginia Tech's Gavin Cross expected to go early in MLB draft

Gavin Cross could become the highest Major League Baseball draft pick in Virginia Tech history on Sunday night.

ESPN draft analyst Kiley McDaniel said on a video conference Tuesday that there is an 85% chance the Virginia Tech center fielder will be chosen anywhere from the eighth overall pick to the 14th overall pick.

In its mock draft Friday, Baseball America predicted Cross will be taken by the Colorado Rockies with the 10th overall pick.

In a mock draft Thursday, MLB.com also predicted Cross will go to the Rockies with the 10th overall pick.

CBS Sports also had Cross going to Colorado with the 10th overall pick in its mock draft Friday.

The earliest Major League Baseball draft pick in Tech history was former major league pitcher Joe Saunders, who was chosen by the then-Anaheim Angles with the 12th overall pick in the 2002 draft.

Cross is poised to become only the fourth person to ever be drafted out of Virginia Tech in the first round of the major league amateur draft. Franklin Stubbs went in the first round in 1982, while Brad DuVall went in the first round in both 1987 and 1988. No Hokie has gone in the first round since Saunders in 2002.

The first two rounds of the 20-round draft will air at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN and the MLB Network. Rounds 3-10 will be held Monday, with Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.

Cross could help make Tech draft history in another way.

This is expected to be the first time that three Hokies are chosen in the top five rounds of the baseball draft in the same year. Cross, shortstop Tanner Schobel and catcher Cade Hunter are all expected to go that high.

Cross, Schobel and Hunter helped the Hokies go 45-14 and advance to the NCAA Super Regionals this year.

Cross hit .328 with 14 doubles, eight triples, 17 homers, 50 RBIs, 70 runs and 12 stolen bases as a junior this year. He shined for the USA Baseball collegiate national team last summer.

"Cross is deceptively quick in the outfield — is actually a decent center fielder," McDaniel said. "[He] will probably start his pro career in center field. I don't think he ends up there. … I think he ends up in right field."

Baseball America, MLB.com and CBS each rates Cross the No. 10 overall prospect for this year's draft.

Schobel was only a Tech sophomore this year, but he is eligible for this draft because he has already turned 21. Schobel hit .362 with 18 doubles, one triple, 19 homers, 74 RBIs and 68 runs this year.

McDaniel said he expects Schobel to be taken in the second round or early in third round.

Baseball America rates Schobel the No. 78 prospect in the draft, while MLB.com ranks him No. 96.

Hunter hit .330 with 14 doubles, 17 homers, 66 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and 46 runs as a junior this year.

McDaniel said Hunter could be chosen late in the second round but will probably go in the third or fourth round.

Baseball America rates Hunter the No. 93 prospect in the draft, while MLB.com ranks him No. 145.

Cross likely won't be the only player from a Virginia university chosen in the first round.

Baseball America predicted James Madison outfielder Chase DeLauter will go to Boston with the 24th overall pick. Baseball America ranks him as the No. 19 prospect in the draft.

MLB.com has DeLauter going 23rd overall to Toronto, while CBS has DeLauter going 22nd overall to St. Louis. CBS rates him the No. 15 prospect in the draft, while MLB.com rates him the No. 18 prospect.

DeLauter hit .437 in 24 games as a junior during an injury-plagued 2022 season.

He shined last summer in the Cape Cod League, which is the most prestigious summer circuit for college players. He won an award last summer as the top pro prospect in the league.

Virginia pitcher Nate Savino is ranked No. 119 by Baseball America, while MLB.com rates him No. 116. He was 6-6 with a 3.69 ERA with 79 strikeouts and 32 walks in 78 innings as a junior.

UVa outfielder Chris Newell is ranked No. 237 by Baseball America, while MLB.com ranks him No. 190. He hit .258 with four doubles, 12 homers, 32 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and 51 runs as a junior.

UVa pitcher Matt Wyatt is ranked No. 450 by Baseball America. He was 0-2 with one save, a 6.48 ERA, 20 strikeouts and 19 walks in 25 innings as a junior.

Two Virginia Tech signees were ranked among the top 500 overall draft prospects by Baseball America on Friday. Shortstop Nicholas Morabito of Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., is rated No. 82, while McLean High School pitcher Griffin Steig is ranked No. 459.

Three players who have committed to UVa are also on Baseball America's list. Pitcher Jack O'Connor of Bishop O'Connell High School in Arlington is rated No. 231. Shortstop Henry Godbout, who is from a Tennessee high school, is rated No. 354. Pitcher Donovan Zsak, who is from an Indiana high school, is rated No. 462.

Other players of note on Baseball America's list include Virginia Commonwealth infielder Tyler Locklear, who is rated No. 99; Old Dominion pitcher Noah Dean, who is No. 140; Hanover High School pitcher and Coastal Carolina signee Levi Huesman (the son of University of Richmond football coach Russ Huesman), who is No. 151; Liberty University pitcher Mason Fluharty, who is No. 172; Hanover High School pitcher and ODU signee Seth Keller, who is No. 266; Liberty University pitcher Joe Adametz, who is No. 429; and ODU infielder Matt Coutney, who is No. 455.

Virginia Tech outfielder/first baseman Nick Biddison did not crack Baseball America's list, but a major-league scout who asked to remain anonymous said last month that Biddison could go in Rounds 8-12. Biddison hit .351 with 14 doubles, three triples, 14 homers, 47 RBIs, 21 stolen bases and 65 runs as a senior.