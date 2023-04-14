Grant Basile is saying arrivederci to college basketball.

The Virginia Tech center has opted to sign with a pro team in Italy instead of returning to Virginia Tech for his extra year of eligibility.

Basile, who earned All-ACC honorable mention this year, has signed with Derthona Basket of Serie A. His new team and Virginia Tech each announced the news Friday. He signed a three-year contract Thursday.

"It's a really good opportunity," Basile said Friday in a phone interview. "I've been in college awhile. It was kind of time to start that next chapter."

Next season would have been Basile's sixth year of college had he decided to return. He spent four years at Wright State, including a medical redshirt year, before joining the Hokies as a graduate transfer last summer.

Basile said it was tough for him to decide whether he should return to Tech or turn pro.

"I really enjoyed my time here in Blacksburg," he said. "The coaching staff was awesome. The teammates were fantastic. So it was a hard decision.

"But the way this came together, early this week I felt like it was the right fit, the right opportunity. So I decided to take that next step.

"I talked to the coaches and the guys on the team and sat down with my family and made the decision."

The 6-foot-9 Basile, whose paternal great-grandfather was born in Italy, had obtained dual citizenship in Italy last week. By gaining Italian citizenship, Basile could eventually be counted as an Italian player by his new team, which is restricted to having only six non-Italians on its roster.

Basile, 22, said he is excited about playing overseas.

"It will be a learning curve, going from being an old guy to a young guy," he said.

Basile ranked seventh in the ACC with a team-high average of 16.4 points for the 19-15 Hokies this year. He ranked second on the team in rebounding (5.4 rpg) and third in 3-pointers (66). He started 33 games and averaged 27.9 minutes.

He ranked seventh in the ACC in blocks (1.15 per game) and eighth in the ACC in field-goal percentage (52.1%).

In ACC play, Basile ranked third in the league with an average of 17.7 points.

He had 10 games with at least 20 points, including 23 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Dayton; 26 points and 10 rebounds in a loss at Syracuse; 24 points in a win over Duke; 25 points in a win over Syracuse; 33 points in a loss to Boston College; and 33 points in a win at Notre Dame.

"I made a lot of growth [at Tech]," Basile said. "It was a credit to the coaching staff for continuing to stick with me every day. They did a great job helping me out."

Tech coach Mike Young had landed Basile out of the transfer portal last May as a replacement for two-time All-ACC second-team center Keve Aluma, who opted to turn pro last year instead of using his extra year of eligibility. Aluma has been playing in Japan this season.

Basile was a two-time All-Horizon League second-team pick at Wright State. He averaged 18.4 points and 8.5 rebounds as a fourth-year junior in the 2021-22 season, when he helped Wright State win the Horizon League tournament. He graduated from Wright State in December 2021.

Basile, who needs one summer class to finish work on his Tech master's degree, will leave for Italy next week.

He tweeted a thank-you message Friday to his Tech coaches, teammates and fans.

"Cassell's awesome," Basile said in the interview. "Being able to come in and play in an environment like that, … it was a blast. It made my last year of college basketball really enjoyable. It was a lot of fun. The people here are fantastic."

Virginia Tech is still waiting on one more player's decision. Guard Hunter Cattoor has yet to announce if he will return for his extra year of eligibility.