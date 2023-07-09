Virginia Tech starting pitcher Drue Hackenberg was chosen by the Atlanta Braves in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft Sunday night.

Hackenberg was taken with the 59th overall pick.

One pick later, the Los Angeles Dodgers drafted UVa third baseman Jake Gelof.

Hackenberg was only a sophomore this year, but he was eligible for the draft because he has already turned 21 years old.

Hackenberg was rated the No. 150 draft prospect in the nation by Baseball America and the No. 200 prospect in the nation by MLB.com.

The right-hander went 10-2 with a 3.30 ERA, 87 strikeouts and 19 walks in 92 2/3 innings as a freshman in the 2022 season, when he helped Tech win the ACC's Coastal Division and an NCAA regional. He recorded the most wins by a Tech pitcher in nine years, earning first-team All-ACC and third-team All-America honors.

Hackenberg’s ERA rose to 5.70 this year. He was 5-8 with 99 strikeouts and 26 walks in 85 1/3 innings.

Hackenberg became the fourth member of his family to be drafted. His brother Christian, a former Penn State and NFL quarterback, was chosen in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. His brother Brandon, a former Penn State and pro soccer player, was chosen by Orlando City in the first round of the 2021 Major League Soccer SuperDraft. His brother Adam, a former Clemson catcher who now plays Double-A baseball, was chosen by the Chicago White Sox in the 18th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Gelof hit .321 with 23 doubles, three triples, 23 homers and 90 RBIs as a junior this year, when he helped UVa reach the College World Series. He broke the UVa single-season mark for homers and RBIs. He earned second-team All-America honors for the second straight year, as well as All-ACC first-team honors for the second straight year. He broke the UVa career records for homers (48) and RBIs (185).

Also in Round 2, Seattle took William and Mary third baseman Ben Williamson with the 57th overall pick.

Rounds 3-10 will be held Monday. The draft will conclude Tuesday.

UVa catcher Kyle Teel was taken by Boston in the first round.