Virginia Tech's Haugli chosen in Major League Soccer draft

Virginia Tech defender Sivert Haugli was chosen by Portland in the third round of the Major League Soccer draft.

 Courtesy Sophia Price/Va. Tech

Virginia Tech senior defender Sivert Haugli was chosen by the Portland Timbers with the 27th pick of the third round of the Major League Soccer SuperDraft on Tuesday night.

Haugli was the next-to-last pick in the third round. He was chosen with the 83rd overall pick out of 89 selections (including some fourth-round compensatory picks).

The Norway native was a four-year starter for Tech, helping the Hokies make the NCAA tournament each year. He had three goals and one assist last fall, including two goals against No. 1 Marshall.

He became the 10th Hokie to ever be chosen in the MLS draft. He was the fourth Hokie to be picked in the last three MLS drafts.

Expansion franchise Charlotte took Maryland midfielder Ben Bender with the No. 1 overall pick.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men's basketball and many other teams at the university.

