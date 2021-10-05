Virginia Tech's Jacob Labovitz has a head for soccer

His OT header gave Tech a 2-1 win over Oregon State in the second round of the NCAAs last spring. After teammate Chris Little sent the ball into the box, Labovitz headed it into the net with about a second left in the first sudden-death overtime period.

"I was hearing the countdown — there wasn't much time left," he said. "I remember just getting a little flick on it into the goal, It was crazy."

How does he decide whether to try to score with his foot or his head?

"It depends where the defender is," he said. "If you feel like you can't really get in front of him getting your foot high enough, maybe you can use your head.

"Or depending on what the cross looks like. Am I going to be able to reach it with my foot? … Sometimes crosses come up that I know I'm really only going to be able to use my head."

The NCAA granted all 2020 Division I fall-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic. That gave Labovitz the opportunity to play a fifth college season. He is on track to graduate from Tech in December with a bachelor's degree in human development.