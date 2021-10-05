Virginia Tech's Jacob Labovitz has a head for soccer

BLACKSBURG — Jacob Labovitz is the leading scorer on the ninth-ranked Virginia Tech men's soccer team.
But he is not dangerous only with his feet.
The fifth-year senior forward has a knack for scoring goals with his head.
"It's a cool way to score," he said.
And it gets the job done.
Just ask Virginia, which lost 2-1 at Tech in double overtime last month because of two Labovitz headers.
Or Oregon State, which lost 2-1 to Tech in overtime in the NCAA tournament last spring because of two Labovitz headers.
"It's all about timing," said Labovitz, who made the All-ACC third team last season. "It's a challenge to be in the right place at the right time."
He can score goals with his powerful legs, too.
"He can just crush a soccer ball," Tech coach Mike Brizendine said.
European training
Labovitz helped Langley High School in Northern Virginia win the Group 6A state title as a sophomore in the spring of 2015, when he scored 26 goals and earned all-state honors.
But the Great Falls native dreamed of playing pro soccer in Europe one day, so he spent his junior year of high school at a soccer academy in Spain. The academy was for international players and was run by an American. Labovitz took high school courses online.
"He wanted to improve his skills," said his father, Bruce Labovitz. "He's always been very passionate about soccer. … Most of the players [at the academy] were post-high school, so he was playing with older kids."
Labovitz wanted to get a Hungarian passport, figuring it could help him land a spot on a pro team in Europe one day because there are more roster spots available to European players. He was eligible for dual citizenship because his great-great grandfather was born in Hungary.
But he needed to learn Hungarian so he could pass the citizenship test. So he spent the first half of his senior year of high school in Hungary, training with a team in Budapest and learning the language. He again took high school classes online.
Labovitz returned to Langley for the second half of his senior year — and led his team to another state title. He scored 46 goals that spring. He was named the Gatorade state player of the year and made USA Today's All-USA first team.
"If he lived in England, he'd be a professional already," said Langley coach Bo Amato, a native of England. "It doesn't matter where you put him — he scores goals.
"Defenders, they're meant to be the hard guys on the field and he's going into them, … doesn't care. He's a big boy. He wins tackles. He makes things happen. He's terrific in the air.
"He has a nose for goals. You can't teach that. … I think he's scored with every part of his body."
Labovitz said he did not decide he wanted to play college soccer until February or March of his senior year. But being out of the country for so long had kept him off of many colleges' radar screens.
"When he got back, a lot of the recruiting had already happened," Bruce Labovitz said.
"He wasn't on our radar at all," Brizendine said. "He was never on our board."
The William and Mary coach was aware of him, but Labovitz said he did not meet that college's academic standards. The William and Mary coach put Labovitz in touch with a friend of his who was the head coach at Fairleigh Dickinson.
Labovitz verbally committed to Fairleigh Dickinson in May of his senior year, reaping a soccer scholarship.
He scored seven goals for Fairleigh Dickinson as a freshman in the fall of 2017, earning Northeast Conference rookie of the year honors. He had two goals and four assists for Fairleigh Dickinson as a sophomore.
Labovitz left the New Jersey school after the fall 2018 semester. He entered the transfer portal.
While recruiting in Europe in the spring of 2019, Brizendine happened to be having dinner with the Fairleigh Dickinson and William and Mary coaches when he received an email from Labovitz.
Brizendine's dinner companions recommended Labovitz to the Tech coach, and Brizendine eventually offered Labovitz a scholarship. Labovitz transferred to Tech in the summer of 2019.
'Always in the middle'
Labovitz started for Tech as a junior in 2019, when he had five goals and two assists.
He scored a team-high nine goals and had three assists last season.
Brizendine likes having Labovitz in the box so Labovitz can score from the front of the goal with his foot or head, even though he has the leg strength to score from farther away.
"He's always in the middle, scrapping for goals," Brizendine said. "He's really good in the box. … Plus he's so athletic, he's strong, he can jump."
Labovitz's teammates know where to find him.
"Luckily I have good players out wide to give me good crosses," he said.
He scored four game-winning goals last season, including an overtime goal in a 2-1 win at Louisville. He used his right foot to put the ball in the upper left corner of the net for his second goal of the game.
"It was such an unbelievable goal," Brizendine said. "There's no goalkeeper that could have stopped it."
His OT header gave Tech a 2-1 win over Oregon State in the second round of the NCAAs last spring. After teammate Chris Little sent the ball into the box, Labovitz headed it into the net with about a second left in the first sudden-death overtime period.
"I was hearing the countdown — there wasn't much time left," he said. "I remember just getting a little flick on it into the goal, It was crazy."
How does he decide whether to try to score with his foot or his head?
"It depends where the defender is," he said. "If you feel like you can't really get in front of him getting your foot high enough, maybe you can use your head.
"Or depending on what the cross looks like. Am I going to be able to reach it with my foot? … Sometimes crosses come up that I know I'm really only going to be able to use my head."
The NCAA granted all 2020 Division I fall-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic. That gave Labovitz the opportunity to play a fifth college season. He is on track to graduate from Tech in December with a bachelor's degree in human development.
Labovitz has five goals (including three via header) and one assist for Tech (6-1-3, 2-1-1 ACC) this season. He had to serve an NCAA suspension for the first two games of this season because he received his second red card of last season in the Sweet 16 loss to Seton Hall.
He has scored two game-winning goals this season, including a goal in double overtime against UVa. After a cross from teammate Pol Monells, Labovitz scored in the 108th minute for a 2-1 win.
"Pol crossed it and the defender in front of me jumped [for the ball]," Labovitz said. "I jumped maybe a half-second after him … and luckily made perfect contact with it."
The 6-foot-1, 192-pound Labovitz said his size is a plus.
"As I've gotten taller and stronger, it helps to be able to get in good position to win those headers," Labovitz said.
Labovitz received his Hungarian passport last year, but playing professionally in Europe is no longer his No. 1 goal.
He hopes to be chosen in the Major League Soccer draft in January, just as his former teammates Daniel Pereira and Kristo Strickler were last winter.
"He's definitely in the mix," Brizendine said.