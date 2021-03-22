Virginia Tech's Joe Bamisile entering transfer portal

Virginia Tech freshman reserve guard Joe Bamisile tweeted Monday that he is entering the transfer portal.

The Monacan High School graduate was rated the No. 78 high school senior in the nation by ESPN last year.

But Tech had a crowded, veteran backcourt this season. Bamisile played in only 13 games. He averaged just 3.5 points and 9.1 minutes.

"I loved and am thankful for my time in Blacksburg," he tweeted. "Grateful for how supportive the coaching staff here has been."

He had 11 points in a career-high 25 minutes in an overtime win at Miami on Feb. 6; guard Jalen Cone got hurt early in that game. But Bamisile played a total of 28 minutes in the team's next three games, then saw no action in last Friday's NCAA Tournament loss.

He also had 11 points against Longwood in December.

