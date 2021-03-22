Virginia Tech's Joe Bamisile enters transfer portal

But Bamisile hopes to get more playing time at his next school.

“The biggest thing is wanting to go to a place where I’m wanted or needed,” he said. “Above the basketball game, there’s a game being played above that as well. So I’m just trying to be in a spot where I can be happy and enjoy everything, including the basketball piece.

“Being able to put yourself in a spot where you can be happy and you can thrive, that’s a game within itself because if you’re not happy, I don’t think you can operate well wherever you are. I’m not saying I wasn’t happy, but ultimately, being able to play basketball is something that brings me a lot of joy.”

Bamisile said he has already heard from Pittsburgh, Oral Roberts, Temple and Elon.

Bamisile met in person with Young on Monday, three days after the Hokies’ season ended with an NCAA Tournament loss to Florida.

“I enjoyed this entire year. I grew a lot as a player, and I think I picked up things that wouldn’t have been possible unless I was put in a spot where I wasn’t playing. So I am thankful for that,” Bamisile said. “But I just think as an individual, I wouldn’t want to go through something similar again.