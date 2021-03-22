Virginia Tech's Joe Bamisile enters transfer portal

Virginia Tech freshman reserve guard Joe Bamisile entered the transfer portal Monday.
Bamisile played in only 13 games for the Hokies this season.
“I love being a Hokie. I love being here in Blacksburg. I love my teammates. I love the coaching staff. But above all else, I love to play basketball,” Bamisile said Monday in a phone interview. “That’s super important to me. And given the roster and the guys we have, … [in] the upcoming year, … I wouldn’t be able to get the minutes I would love to play.”
Bamisile was a prolific guard for Monacan High School in suburban Richmond. When he flipped from Northwestern to Virginia Tech in July 2019, it was a major recruiting coup for Hokies coach Mike Young, who had been hired by Tech just three months earlier.
The 6-foot-4 Bamisile was rated the No. 78 high school senior in the nation by ESPN last year.
But Virginia Tech (15-7, 9-4 ACC) had a crowded, veteran backcourt this season. Bamisile averaged just 3.5 points and 9.1 minutes.
“If I was a junior in college and I was playing well and a good freshman came in behind me, it doesn’t matter how good that freshman is, I don’t think that freshman would take my minutes,” Bamisile said. “I’m the freshman. That’s the reality I have to live with, and that’s okay.”
But Bamisile hopes to get more playing time at his next school.
“The biggest thing is wanting to go to a place where I’m wanted or needed,” he said. “Above the basketball game, there’s a game being played above that as well. So I’m just trying to be in a spot where I can be happy and enjoy everything, including the basketball piece.
“Being able to put yourself in a spot where you can be happy and you can thrive, that’s a game within itself because if you’re not happy, I don’t think you can operate well wherever you are. I’m not saying I wasn’t happy, but ultimately, being able to play basketball is something that brings me a lot of joy.”
Bamisile said he has already heard from Pittsburgh, Oral Roberts, Temple and Elon.
Bamisile met in person with Young on Monday, three days after the Hokies’ season ended with an NCAA Tournament loss to Florida.
“I enjoyed this entire year. I grew a lot as a player, and I think I picked up things that wouldn’t have been possible unless I was put in a spot where I wasn’t playing. So I am thankful for that,” Bamisile said. “But I just think as an individual, I wouldn’t want to go through something similar again.
“I can’t thank Coach Young enough for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the program. This program teaches winning and it teaches great culture.
“Every part of my game has gotten better, especially defensively.”
Bamisile said he was not frustrated by his lack of playing time.
“I love my teammates. That’s what made it easy,” Bamisile said.
He had 11 points in a career-high 25 minutes in an overtime win at Miami on Feb. 6. Guard Jalen Cone got hurt early in that game. That was also the final game that Tyrece Radford missed while on suspension.
But Bamisile played a total of just 28 minutes in the team’s next three games, then saw no action in the NCAA Tournament loss.
“Coach Young was only doing what he thought was best for the team,” Bamisile said of his playing time after the Miami game. “I got those minutes [at Miami] circumstantially; we had guys out. … I was just happy to get the chance to at least show that I’m capable.”
Bamisile also had 11 points against Longwood in December.
The NCAA Division I Council has given all of this school year’s Division I winter-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility, so Bamisile still has four more seasons of college basketball ahead of him.