Virginia Tech's Justin Hamilton pushes through “most challenging experience” of his career

“I go home and start trying to call guys and get all the pieces together for that game,” Hamilton said. “Obviously coach [Ryan] Smith stepped up, did a great job. Our staff, our players did a great job. That was an awesome win. I was as proud of that win as I’ve been any in my career for the way our kids and our coaches stepped up in that situation because it was like a gut shot to me.”

Hamilton spent the night at home in isolation from his family and watched the game on ACC Network. The team FaceTimed with Hamilton in the locker room to celebrate the 45-24 win, but it was a bittersweet moment for the team’s first-year defensive coordinator, who desperately wanted to be there in person.

“It was brutal,” Hamilton said. “It was good, NC State, seeing them get out to a lead and guys playing well on both sides of the ball, defense playing well, having energy, having juice, but it was miserable.”

It was even worse as the team turned its attention to Duke. Hamilton remained sidelined through the entire week of preparation before missing the game itself. He had mild symptoms during the week including headaches and the loss of his taste and smell.