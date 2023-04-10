Virginia Tech guard Kayana Traylor was chosen by Chicago in the second round of the WNBA draft Monday night, while Tech forward Taylor Soule was taken by Minnesota in the third round.

It was the first time that two Hokies were chosen in the same WNBA draft. Traylor became the seventh WNBA draft pick in Tech history, while Soule was the eighth pick in team history.

Traylor was the 11th pick out of 12 in the second round. She was the 23nd overall pick.

Traylor tied her former teammate Aisha Sheppard as the highest WNBA draft pick in program history. Sheppard was the 23rd overall pick last year, when she was drafted by Las Vegas.

Traylor and Soule helped the 31-5 Hokies win the ACC tournament and reach the Final Four this year.

Traylor was the first ACC player drafted Monday.

She averaged 11 points, 2.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 30.9 minutes as a fifth-year senior this year. She made 38 3-pointers and recorded 36 steals. She shot 43.6% from the field and 79.6% from the free-throw line.

The Purdue transfer averaged 10.4 points for Tech in the 2021-22 season.

Traylor plans to graduate from Tech in May with a degree in criminology.

Soule was the fourth pick of third round. She was the 28th overall pick.

Soule averaged 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 28.6 minutes this year, earning All-ACC second-team honors. The Boston College graduate transfer shot 51.7% from the field.

Soule spent her first four college seasons at BC. She also made the All-ACC second team as a BC sophomore, junior and senior.

Thirty-six players were taken in the three-round draft, which was held in New York. Neither Traylor nor Soule attended the draft.

South Carolina star Aliyah Boston was the No. 1 overall pick, going to the Indiana Fever.

It was the first time that the Fever had the top choice in the draft. Boston, a three-time Associated Press All-American who also was the 2021-22 national player of the year as a junior, will solidify the post for Indiana. The Fever had the worst record in the league last season, going 5-31.

Minnesota took Diamond Miller of Maryland with the No. 2 pick. Dallas drafted Maddy Siegrist of Villanova with the third pick.

Stephanie Soares of Iowa State went fourth to Washington, which then traded her rights to Dallas in exchange for a second-round pick next year and a first-round pick in 2025. Soares tore her ACL in January and will miss the upcoming WNBA season.

Dallas drafted UConn guard Lou Lopez Senechal with the fifth pick. Stanford guard Haley Jones went sixth to Atlanta. Indiana’s Grace Berger was drafted by the Indiana Fever with the seventh pick. South Carolina’s Laeticia Amihere went eighth to Atlanta.

Tennessee’s Jordan Horston, whose team lost to Tech in the Sweet 16, was taken by Seattle with the ninth pick.

Los Angeles took South Carolina’s Zia Cooke with the 10th pick. Dallas took Maryland’s Abby Meyers with the 11th pick. Minnesota chose Maia Hirsch of France with the 12th and final pick in the first round.

Ohio State’s Taylor Mikesell, whose team lost to Tech in the Elite Eight, was chosen by Indiana with the first pick of the second round.

LSU’s LaDazhia Williams, whose team beat Tech in the Final Four before defeating Iowa in the title game, was taken by Indiana with the fifth pick in the second round. LSU’s Alexis Morris was taken by Connecticut with the 10th pick of the second round.

Phoenix took Miami’s Destiny Harden in the third round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.