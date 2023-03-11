Two years ago, Ashley Owusu was such a standout at Maryland that she was named a third-team All-American.

Last year, she earned All-Big Ten second-team honors.

She started the first seven games this season for her new squad, Virginia Tech.

But the senior guard's playing time has diminished since she returned to action in mid-January from a broken pinkie finger that forced her to miss 10 games.

She never even got off the bench for the Hokies (27-4) at the Greensboro Coliseum. Virginia Tech women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks did not play her at all during the team's recent three-game run to their first ACC tournament championship.

"Everybody can just look and see and tell that we've got things going in a tremendous direction," Brooks said in a phone interview Wednesday. "[The injury] was an unfair situation — not only for her but for us because it usually takes transfers a little while to get used to your system. And the time they're usually getting used to it, she was out. She broke her finger and she wasn't able to be incorporated into what we were doing.

"During that time, we formed a different identity — one that probably would've been different if she were healthy and playing throughout the month of December and January because … she would have been incorporated into the system. But she's a different type player and we had to form a different identity. And by the time she came back, we were right in the middle of a heated race and we actually had slipped a little. … When she came back we were 4-3 in the ACC and didn't have enough room to go backwards to try and reinvent ourselves. And then everybody else was just playing well.

"The chemistry's been good. I know she's frustrated, but my job is to make sure that we're winning. And we are. Our goal was to win the ACC championship. We accomplished that. Our next goal's to advance as far as we can in the NCAA tournament.

"Ultimately, we have to go with what we feel like is the best for our team. And ultimately, it worked."

The Hokies are on an 11-game winning streak. Owusu has not been used in four of the fourth-ranked Hokies' past five games.

"Trying to get back on the court, trying to get back in," she said Friday after not playing in the team's ACC quarterfinal win over Miami that night.

Brooks used nine players in the 68-42 win over Miami, but D'asia Gregg and Taylor Geiman were the only two backups who saw significant playing time. Little-used reserves Clara Ford and Charlise Dunn were only inserted during the final three minutes.

"Just staying confident, just staying ready," Owusu said after Friday's game.

She was asked after Friday's game what she needs to do to get back on the court.

"I'm not sure," she said. "You'll have to ask [Brooks]."

Brooks used only seven players in the 58-37 semifinal win over Duke, with Gregg playing 27 minutes and Geiman nine minutes. Brooks also used only seven players in the 75-67 win over Louisville in the title game, with Gregg playing 21 minutes and Geiman playing two minutes.

"You look at the five starters and then you add D'asia Gregg and Taylor Geiman comes in, there's not a drop-off as far as their connectivity," Brooks said. "I've never had a group this connected. They understand each other and where they're going to be and what they're going to do. And that took time to develop.

"They know what to do, when to do it. Like against [Louisville star] Hailey Van Lith, we put three different people on her. That's the versatility that we have. She had to worry about three different kinds of coverages on her. So that's just the kind of connectivity that we have."

Owusu was averaging 10.4 points when she was sidelined with a broken pinkie. She suffered the injury in a Dec. 1 win over Nebraska. Kayana Traylor (10.8 ppg) replaced her in the starting lineup and has started ever since.

Owusu returned to action in a reserve role in a Jan. 19 win at Pittsburgh.

She played at least 15 minutes in three of her first four games back but has not reached double figures in minutes since the fourth game in that span, a Jan. 29 win at Virginia in which she played 19 minutes. She has not scored a basket since that Jan. 29 game. She dropped down to four minutes in the following game against Syracuse, beginning a run of five straight games in which she played single digits in minutes.

"The rotation was all set based on the kids who we trusted with our system at the time and the group that was going to help us win in the moment," Brooks said. "She played.

"It's really unfair, it really is. It's very hard. When you don't know a system and you've only been in it [seven] games and the next time you've got to play in it it's right in the middle of a heated ACC race, it's hard. It's unfair for our kids to have to try to reinvent. So that's why I say it's unfair for both parties."

After playing just four minutes in a Feb. 16 win over Duke and two minutes in a Feb. 19 win over North Carolina State, Owusu saw no action in a Feb. 23 win at North Carolina.

"We got down early [at UNC] — 16-6. That will affect your rotation," Brooks said.

The day after she did not play in the Feb. 23 win, Owusu tweeted "freee meeee."

She returned to action the following game, playing five minutes in the regular-season finale at Georgia Tech.

Brooks said not playing Owusu in the ACC tournament had nothing to do with her tweets.

The NCAA tournament pairings will be announced at 8 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.