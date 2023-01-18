Virginia Tech's Keshawn King enters transfer portal

Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King tweeted Wednesday that he has entered the transfer portal.

King rushed for a team-high 443 yards on 74 carries in nine games as a fourth-year junior last fall. He ran for three touchdowns. He led the team with an average of 6.0 yards per carry. He made eight starts last season.

He led the Hokies with 680 all-purpose yards last fall. He had 20 catches for 127 yards and one touchdown. He returned six kickoffs for 100 yards.

King ran for 340 yards and two touchdowns on 79 carries in 11 games as a freshman in 2019.

After playing in just three games in 2020, he ran for 117 yards and one touchdown on 29 carries in nine games in 2021.

In his Twitter statement, King thanked "the current and previous staff for allowing me to showcase my talents and to be a part of this family."

He also thanked "my brothers for accepting me and for fighting daily with me through blood, sweat and tears."

King also thanked "my support system and the fans for sticking with me throughout this journey."