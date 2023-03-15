Elizabeth Kitley is now a two-time Associated Press All-American.

The Virginia Tech senior center was named to the All-America second team Wednesday in voting by the 28-member national media panel that votes in the AP Top 25 women's basketball poll each week.

Kitley made the third team last year. She becomes the first player in the program's history to earn AP All-America honors twice.

The 6-foot-6 Kitley is averaging 18.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Hokies (27-4), who will host Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. She is shooting 56.3% from the field. She has had 19 double-doubles this year. She has scored at least 20 points in 17 games this season.

She swept the ACC player of the year and the ACC scholar-athlete of the year awards for the second straight season.

"Liz is very valuable and not only [with] her production but just her presence," Hokies coach Kenny Brooks said last week. "She opens up the court for so many people. Her value is second to none. No one's game-planned for more than Elizabeth Kitley in our league."

Virginia Tech junior point guard Georgia Amoore earned AP All-America honorable mention. She is averaging 15.3 points and 5.3 assists.

"Liz is the most valuable but Georgia is the most important [player on the team]," Brooks said. "Without Georgia, none of this happens."

Kitley also earned second-team All-America honors from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association on Wednesday.

Kitley, who has a 3.95 GPA, also was named a first-team Academic All-American by the nation's college sports information directors Wednesday.

The Hokies were ranked fourth in the final AP Top 25 poll. They won the ACC tournament for the first time and are a No. 1 seed in the NCAAs for the first time. They have won 11 straight games.

"The way we've been playing lately, I think we're just on an upward trend," Kitley said Sunday. "We've really just been clicking and playing with a lot of confidence, and I don't think anyone can stop us when we're playing like that."

The AP All-America first team was headlined by South Carolina's Aliyah Boston. She's just the 10th player to earn that first-team honor three times.

Boston averages 13.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks for undefeated South Carolina.

Boston was joined on the first team by Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Villanova's Maddy Siegrist, LSU's Angel Reese and Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes. Boston and Clark were unanimous choices.

Clark has once again put up eye-popping numbers, averaging 27.0 points. She also has 8.3 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game. She helped Iowa win the Big Ten Tournament title for a second consecutive year.

Clark trails only Siegrist in scoring. The Villanova star is averaging 28.9 points and set the career Big East scoring record. She has 984 points this season and is looking to become the fifth player ever to score over 1,000 in a season.

Reese has had a stellar season for the Tigers, averaging 23.4 points and 15.5 rebounds.

Holmes helped Indiana to one of the best seasons in school history. The Hoosiers won the Big Ten regular season title. Holmes averages 22.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Kitley, who broke Tech's career scoring mark this year, was joined on the AP's second team by Cameron Brink of Stanford, Diamond Miller of Maryland, Olivia Miles of Notre Dame and Alissa Pili of Utah.

The AP third team included Iowa State's Ashley Joens, UConn's Aaliyah Edwards, DePaul's Aneesah Morrow, Stanford's Haley Jones and South Carolina's Zia Cooke.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.