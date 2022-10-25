Virginia Tech's Kitley named AP preseason All-American

BLACKSBURG — Acclaimed center Elizabeth Kitley has earned another honor.

The Virginia Tech senior standout was one of six players named to the Associated Press preseason All-America women's basketball team Tuesday. She became the first Tech women's basketball player to ever make that preseason team.

"It's cool to be recognized and honored in any sense, but obviously I have to prove that that was a correct assumption," she told The Roanoke Times. "It's not all about just names in the beginning but actions during the season."

When Kitley was in high school, what would she have thought if she had been told that one day she would be considered one of the best college players in the land?

"I would've said, 'What sport?’" she said with a laugh.

"Even my sophomore year [at Tech], I wouldn't have [thought that]. Even now, I never expect to be on anything.

"I didn't even know that that was a thing, a preseason [All-American]."

The 6-foot-6 Kitley was named a third-team AP All-American in March. She averaged 18.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Hokies as a junior last season, when she was also named the ACC player of the year.

Kitley was joined on the preseason All-America team Tuesday by South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Stanford's Haley Jones, Iowa State's Ashley Joens and DePaul's Aneesah Morrow.

The team was chosen by the same 30 media members who vote in the AP Top 25 women's basketball poll. Those voters ranked Tech coach Kenny Brooks' team 13th in the preseason Top 25 poll last week.

Kitley received nine votes from the panel, tying Morrow for the last spot on the team.

Boston and Clark were unanimous picks Tuesday. Boston, Clark and Jones were named AP first-team All-Americans in March, while Joens and Morrow made the second team in March.

Kitley will not be preoccupied this season with putting on an All-American performance, though.

"I want to win," she said. "I've never focused on awards like that. If I don't get a single award this season and we win every game, I will have no complaints."

But is she at the point in her career where she looks forward to showing fans and opponents what she can do?

"To a certain extent maybe, but I'm extremely self-motivated and if I don't play as well as I think I can, then I won't be able to sleep at night. It'll keep me up," she said. "It's more about satisfying myself and proving to myself what I can do because I know it deep down — I just have to execute. And if I don't, I'm really hard on myself.

"If I turn the ball over a lot, then I will be sick. If I miss … free throws and stuff, those things will make me not feel content with my performance. But if I make good moves and right reads and stuff and I just miss some shots, you can't make them all."

Kitley finds it funny that she earned higher honors last season than she did as a sophomore. Her 2020-21 scoring average (18.2 ppg) and rebounding average (10.4 rpg) were actually a bit higher than they were last season.

"I've been really consistent the last few years," she said.

The two-time All-ACC pick helped the Hokies go 23-10 overall last year, when they tied for third place in the ACC with a 13-5 league record. The nationally ranked team made the ACC semifinals and the NCAA tournament.

Kitley has been honing her game in the offseason. She has added a sky hook — the signature shot of former NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — to her repertoire.

"I have plenty of confidence in it," she said. "We'd work on it [in practice] last year, but I didn't go over my left shoulder hardly at all [in games], let alone do the hook. That's why I added it, so I could go both ways comfortably."

She has also been working on other new moves.

"Working on attacking and stuff from elbows — not just catch-and-shoot stuff from mid-range but making moves from mid-range a lot," she said.

Why did Kitley feel the need to work on new moves?

"The team hasn't gotten where we wanted the last few years," said Kitley, whose team lost in the second round of the 2021 NCAAs and fell in the first round last spring. "So obviously I can be better. And that'll just make the team better.

"I don't want to be predictable because then people can play a certain side or just get up in my space more. But if I make them stay on their toes, then I'll be more effective."

Kitley attempted just six 3-pointers last season, making one of them. Will she try more 3-pointers this year?

"I think I'll get in trouble if I don't," she cracked.

But why bother with outside shots? Why not just dominate in the paint?

"Because then people can cheat screens," she said. "If they have to come out, it makes it a lot harder to guard screens. I know personally when a big can shoot, it makes it more difficult to play defense."

Has she been working to improve certain parts of her game to get ready for the WNBA?

"At the beginning of my sophomore year, [Brooks] asked me, 'Do you want me to prepare you for the WNBA?’ I was like, 'Yeah,’" she said. "I didn't even know if that would've been a possibility at that time. But I just wanted him to put in as much energy as he was willing to make me the best I can [be].

"From there, he's put so much time and effort and energy into me just to make me the best I can — and definitely so it will translate on the next level.

"Every time we work out, he'll be like, "This isn't just for here. This is for the next level, too.’

"The moves in the mid-range is for that also because it's not like I'm going to be backing people down in the WNBA."

With the additions of Maryland transfer Ashley Owusu and Boston College transfer Taylor Soule, the Hokies could be even harder for foes to guard than they were last year.

So does Kitley expect to see fewer double-teams this year?

"I honestly have no idea," she said. "If they do [double-team her], then they'll be at a disadvantage somewhere else. But if they don't, then I'll be really comfortable going one-on-one."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.