Elizabeth Kitley has gone back-to-back.

The Virginia Tech senior center was named the ACC women's basketball player of the year on Tuesday for the second straight season.

Kitley reaped 1,447 points from a 62-member panel of ACC coaches, media members and sports information directors. Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles was second with 1,385 points.

Kitley ranks fourth in the league in scoring (18.8 ppg) despite often being double- and triple-teamed. She leads the league in rebounding (10.7 rpg) and blocks (2.3 bpg). She is the only player in the league who is averaging a double-double.

"She's the best player in the league," Hokies coach Kenny Brooks said this week. "[Look at] what she endures on a night in and night out basis — the different looks that she constantly gets, the physicality. When people openly say, 'We want to be physical with her,’ to me that's kind of code for, 'We're going to foul her until somebody calls something.’ The way that she's handled the whole situation all year long, to be as consistent as she's been. The way that she's learned from her mistakes and what she's been able to add to her game.

"And the way she's played down the stretch has been remarkable. We had the game at Duke [on Jan. 26, when Kitley had just one basket] — they were extremely physical with her. … The light bulb went off and she's had tremendous performances ever since."

The 6-foot-6 Kitley was joined on the 10-woman All-ACC first team by Hokies junior point guard Georgia Amoore. The 10-woman All-ACC second team included Hokies forward Taylor Soule and Virginia forward Camryn Taylor.

Kitley continues a recent trend in the league of back-to-back winners of the player of the year award. Louisville's AD Durr won the award in 2018 and 2019, with Louisville's Dana Evans winning the award in 2020 and 2021. Kitley is the 10th woman to win the award in consecutive years.

Kitley, who recently became the Hokies' career scoring leader, ranks second in the league this year in field-goal percentage (56.9%) and sixth in minutes (34.5 mpg).

"She has grown as a player," Brooks said. "Some of the things that she was doing [Sunday at Georgia Tech], some of the things she was doing Thursday against North Carolina, you can see the maturation, the patience that she's gained, being able to read the defense."

Kiley also was named to the league's all-defensive team.

Kitley, Amoore and Soule helped the Hokies (24-4, 14-4) tie for second place — the team's highest finish ever in the ACC standings. The 14 league wins were the most the team has ever collected in ACC play.

Amoore ranks second in the league in scoring (14.6 ppg); first in 3-pointers (2.9 per game); third in 3-point field-goal percentage (32.9%), assists (5.4 apg) and minutes (36.3 mpg); and fifth in assist-turnover ratio.

"She just does what we need her to do in that particular game to win," Brooks said. "She takes what the defense gives her. The calm, the composure that she's exhibiting right now, it makes me calm and composed. She's an extension of me out on the floor.

"The way she's running the team, I wouldn't take another point guard over her."

Soule, a Boston College graduate transfer, earned all-conference honors for the fourth straight year. She is averaging 11.4 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Taylor is averaging 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for UVa.

Niele Ivey of league regular-season champ Notre Dame was voted coach of the year. Brooks finished third.

Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson was named the rookie of the year.

Duke's Celeste Taylor was voted the defensive player of the year. Kitley was third in the voting.

Saniya Rivers of North Carolina State was voted the sixth player of the year. D'asia Gregg of the Hokies finished third in the voting.

FSU's Makayla Timpson was named the most improved player of the year. UVa's Taylor finished third in the voting.