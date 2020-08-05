Virginia Tech's Lawrence earns top seed for match play at State Amateur

GREAT FALLS — Virginia Tech golfer Mark Lawrence Jr. tied for first Wednesday after two days of stroke-play qualifying for match play at the 107th VSGA State Amateur at River Bend Club.
Lawrence and River Bend member Brandon Berry of Loyola (Maryland) shared medalist honors with a 9-under 133.
The top 32 golfers advanced to match play, which begins Thursday. Lawrence will be the top seed.
Former Northside and Charleston Southern golfer Justin Young, former Bassett and Longwood golfer Blake Carter and Tech recruit David Stanford tied for fourth at 137.
Furmer golfer and Hidden Valley graduate Ross Funderburke tied for seventh at 138. He will meet Tech's Connor Johnson Jr. in the round of 32.
Jefferson Forest graduate Isaac Simmons of Liberty University tied for ninth at 139, while ex-Hokie Mikey Moyers tied for 13th at 140.
Rhodes College golfer and Patrick Henry graduate Vince Wheeler tied for 15th at 141.
Tech's Drew Brockwell also made match play.
