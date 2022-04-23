Virginia Tech's Lemley shuts out Louisville

BLACKSBURG — Emma Lemley continues to shine as a Virginia Tech freshman.

The Jefferson Forest High School graduate pitched a three-hit shutout to help the third-ranked Hokies beat Louisville 3-0 on Saturday at Tech Softball Park.

Lemley, who struck out 11 batters and walked just one, improved to 14-4 on the season.

"I hold myself to a high standard, and I think I'm about where I expected myself to be," she said. "But I put a lot of work in for that."

Lemley has made an impact for the Hokies (35-6, 17-2 ACC), serving as the team's No. 2 starter in weekend ACC series.

"I thought she was one of the best incoming freshmen in the country," Tech coach Pete D'Amour said. "She had probably the best summer of anybody pitching-wise [in travel ball last summer]. In the fall, she continued it. The only question was, 'How's her mentality going to be against D-I hitters?’ She proved it's there after [winning her college debut in] the Wisconsin game."

Lemley said her riseball worked well Saturday. She said her riseball has improved since she joined the Hokies.

"I've learned how to really get a low rise going," she said. "That's helped a lot, just being able to hit different levels. And we're working on a change-up."

Saturday was Lemley's fifth shutout of the year, including her fourth seven-inning shutout.

"She threw hard," D'Amour said. "Had a lot of good change-ups. I thought she did pretty well."

Lemley won for the second time in four days. She pitched the first four innings of Tech's 5-2 win at No. 14 Tennessee on Wednesday. That game was televised by ESPN, but Lemley did not feel any extra pressure.

"I actually forgot that we were even on ESPN until I came out of the game," she said with a grin.

Lemley has gone 3-1 since suffering a loss in relief in an 8-6 defeat at Florida State on April 10. Lemley was called for five illegal pitches in that game (for having both feet simultaneously in the air).

She was called for 11 illegal pitches in her next start, a win at Liberty. But she was not called for any in her loss to Virginia last weekend, nor was she called for any at Tennessee.

Lemley was called for only two illegal pitches Saturday.

"It is something I have to be conscious about," she said. "In practice, we've been working on it a lot, … making sure I'm staying back and just trying to be more conscious of where my foot is. Doing a few different drills here and there to keep my foot down, try to get my stride out instead of up."

Lemley pitched out of a few jams Saturday.

Louisville's Korbe Otis doubled with one out in the first inning, but Lemley struck out Taylor Roby and retired Kendall Smith on a grounder.

The Cardinals (24-19, 8-9) had runners on first and third with no outs in the sixth, but Lemley retired Carmyn Greenwood, Otis and Roby on popups.

Second-place Duke lost to Syracuse on Saturday to fall to 15-3 in ACC play. So Tech not only remained atop the ACC standings but saw its lead over Duke grow from half a game to 1 1/2 games. Tech and Duke each has four ACC regular-season games left.

Lemley was not the only freshman who shined on Saturday. Bre Peck hit a two-RBI single.

Peck entered the game batting .336.

"I just try and focus on one pitch and go for that," she said.

"Probably the highest bad speed on the team," D'Amour said.

Tech sophomore Emma Ritter had an RBI double Saturday.

Ritter batted just .257 last year but entered Saturday hitting .416.

"Freshman year, everything's new. … I felt way more prepared this year," Ritter said. "I'm just going out there and playing a little bit more free and having a little bit more fun."

Tech loaded the bases in the third on a walk, a hit batsman and another walk. Peck hit a two-RBI single to left off Louisville starter Taja Felder to give Tech the lead.

The Hokies extended the lead in the fourth. After Jayme Bailey singled off reliever Sam Booe, Cameron Fagan walked. Ritter hit an RBI double down the left-field line.

The Hokies threatened in the fifth. Darby Trull tripled with one out. Kelsey Bennett then struck out. Mackenzie Lawter initially hit an RBI double down the left-field line, with the home-plate umpire calling it a fair ball. But the third-base umpire then ruled it a foul ball, and Tech lost the subsequent replay review. So Lawter went back to the plate and wound up striking out.

Tech clinched the series win. Sunday's series finale will be televised by the ACC Network at noon.

The team will hold its senior day ceremony after the game. Fifth-year players Trull, Lawter, Keely Rochard and Ally Repko and fourth-year players Alexa Milius and Kayleigh Addington (Rockbridge County) will be recognized in the ceremony.

D'Amour said Tech's other fourth-year players plan to return to the Hokies for their extra year of eligibility — Bennett, Bailey, Meredith Slaw, Morgan Overaitis, Kelsey Brown and Grace Chavez.

