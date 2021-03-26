Virginia Tech's Mekhi Lewis won't compete in Olympic wrestling trials

The U.S. Olympic wrestling trials will be held next week, but Virginia Tech star Mekhi Lewis will not be among the participants.
Lewis had qualified for the trials in the 74-kilogram freestyle division. But he is still recovering from a torn pectoral muscle and won't compete in the trials, Tech wrestling coach Tony Robie said in a text message Friday.
Lewis, who won the 2019 NCAA title at 165 pounds as a redshirt freshman, suffered the injury in Tech's regular-season finale against Pittsburgh on Feb. 13. He lost that match by injury default because he was in too much pain from the injury to continue; his 27-match winning streak came to an end.
He did not compete in the ACC championships on Feb. 28. He had a first-round bye and medically withdrew from the tournament before his semifinal bout.
Lewis returned to action at the NCAA championships last week.
He won his first-round match but reaggravated the injury in his second-round match on March 18. He was in visible pain during an injury timeout but resumed wrestling, held on to his lead and won. But he medically withdrew from the rest of the tournament the following morning, before the quarterfinals.
"He just didn't have enough time [before the NCAAs] for it to heal completely," Robie texted Friday. "His effort and toughness to get through two matches was very impressive."
Lewis won gold for the United States in the 74-kilogram class at the junior world championships in Slovakia in September 2018.
The following spring, he became the first NCAA champ in the history of the Tech wrestling program.
Tech announced in August 2019 that Lewis would redshirt the 2019-20 college season to train for the Olympic trials, which were originally scheduled for April 2020. He took an Olympic redshirt year, so he did not lose a year of NCAA eligibility.
He qualified for the trials by reaching the finals at the U.S Senior Nationals in December 2019.
But the 2020 wrestling trials and the Tokyo Olympics were postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lewis returned to the Hokies' lineup for the delayed, abbreviated 2021 college season. He went 10-2.
The trials will be held April 2-3 in Fort Worth, Texas. Ex-Hokie Ty Walz will compete in the 97-kilogram division.
The trials will air on NBC Sports Network, the Peacock streaming service and NBCSports.com.