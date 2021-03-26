Virginia Tech's Mekhi Lewis won't compete in Olympic wrestling trials

The U.S. Olympic wrestling trials will be held next week, but Virginia Tech star Mekhi Lewis will not be among the participants.

Lewis had qualified for the trials in the 74-kilogram freestyle division. But he is still recovering from a torn pectoral muscle and won't compete in the trials, Tech wrestling coach Tony Robie said in a text message Friday.

Lewis, who won the 2019 NCAA title at 165 pounds as a redshirt freshman, suffered the injury in Tech's regular-season finale against Pittsburgh on Feb. 13. He lost that match by injury default because he was in too much pain from the injury to continue; his 27-match winning streak came to an end.

He did not compete in the ACC championships on Feb. 28. He had a first-round bye and medically withdrew from the tournament before his semifinal bout.

Lewis returned to action at the NCAA championships last week.

He won his first-round match but reaggravated the injury in his second-round match on March 18. He was in visible pain during an injury timeout but resumed wrestling, held on to his lead and won. But he medically withdrew from the rest of the tournament the following morning, before the quarterfinals.